Cauliflower Steaks With Cherry Tomato Salsa

Serves 4 to 6.

Note: You’ll end up with a few stray florets and bits of cauliflower when you cut the head into steaks. Either save them for another use or toss them with oil and add to the roasting pan with the steaks. They’ll turn into crisp, brown nuggets to enjoy alongside. Serve with this cherry tomato salsa or your favorite prepared salsa, or a dash of Worcestershire or hot sauce. From Beth Dooley.

For the cauliflower:

• 2 medium cauliflower heads, about 1 lb. or more each

• 2 to 3 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, as needed

• 1/4 tsp. sea salt

• 1/8 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

For the salsa:

• 2 c. cherry tomatoes

• 1 tbsp. chopped jalapeño pepper, to taste

• 1/4 c. chopped red onion, to taste

• 1/4 c. chopped fresh cilantro

• 1/4 c. lime juice, or to taste

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Directions

To prepare cauliflower steaks: Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Trim the outer leaves of the cauliflower. Cut the head in half lengthwise through the core. Cut slabs 1 1/2 inch thick from each cauliflower half. Save remaining cauliflower for another use or toss with a little oil (see Note).

Film a heavy skillet with 1 tablespoon of the oil and set over a medium-high heat. Working in batches so as not to crowd the pan, sear off each of the slices until lightly browned on both sides, about 1 to 2 minutes per side, and then set on a baking sheet. Sprinkle with the salt and freshly ground black pepper. Add the remaining bits of cauliflower to the pan. Roast in the oven until the cauliflower is tender and caramelized, about 8 to 12 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature with the salsa.

To prepare the salsa: Toss all of the ingredients together and adjust the seasonings, adding more lime juice and salt and pepper to taste.