Many a Final Four try
Before this season Stanford had been 2-10 in Final Four games since its last national title in 1992.
Year Final Four ouster
1995 Lost to UConn 87-60 in semifinals
1996 Lost to Georgia 86-76 in semifinals
1997 Lost to Old Dominion 83-82 in semifinals
2008 Lost to Tennessee 64-48 in final
2009 Lost to UConn 83-64 in semifinals
2010 Lost to UConn 53-47 in final
2011 Lost to Texas A&M 63-62 in semifinals
2012 Lost to Baylor 59-47 in semifinals
2014 Lost to UConn 75-56 in semifinals
2017 Lost to South Carolina 62-53 in semifinals
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
The game plan: Elite players find paths to pros besides NCAA
There was a "college basketball team" this season with a collection of players who figure to go high in the upcoming NBA draft.
Sports
MASTERS '21: Key anniversaries for champions over the years
A look at some of the anniversaries this year at the Masters:
Sports
Ohtani's 2-way play, Walsh's HRs lead Angels past ChiSox 7-4
In the first inning alone, Shohei Ohtani threw a ball nearly 101 mph and hit a homer that jumped off his bat at 115 mph.
Sports
Aaron Gordon's 24 points leads Denver past Orlando 119-109
Aaron Gordon scored 24 points against his former team, rallying the Denver Nuggets past the Orlando Magic 119-109 Sunday night.
Sports
Matthews, Tavares lead Maple Leafs to 4-2 win over Flames
Auston Matthews and John Tavares each had a goal and an assist and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Calgary Flames 4-2 Sunday night.