Many a Final Four try

Before this season Stanford had been 2-10 in Final Four games since its last national title in 1992.

Year Final Four ouster

1995 Lost to UConn 87-60 in semifinals

1996 Lost to Georgia 86-76 in semifinals

1997 Lost to Old Dominion 83-82 in semifinals

2008 Lost to Tennessee 64-48 in final

2009 Lost to UConn 83-64 in semifinals

2010 Lost to UConn 53-47 in final

2011 Lost to Texas A&M 63-62 in semifinals

2012 Lost to Baylor 59-47 in semifinals

2014 Lost to UConn 75-56 in semifinals

2017 Lost to South Carolina 62-53 in semifinals