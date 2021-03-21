MINNEAPOLIS

Burch Concepts LLC, formerly doing business as Burch Steak and Pizza Bar, 1934 Hennepin Av., Minneapolis; filed March 12, 21-40417; Chap. 7; assets, $0; liabilities, $1,834,819. Isaac Becker, treasurer and board member.

Burch Group LLC, formerly doing business as Burch Steak, Burch Steak and Pizza, Burch Steak and Pizza Bar and Burch Restaurant; filed March 12, 21-40418; Chap. 7; assets, $146,226; liabilities, $1,650,100. Isaac Becker, board member.

Orientations Inc., doing business as Designer Sign Systems, 16030 NW. Uplander St., Andover; filed March 12, 21-40419; Chap. 7; assets, $1,000,050; liabilities, $2,536,011. Karen Fisher, CEO.

Charles Joseph Mitchell, as surety Chasco Construction LLC and Atla Contractor Services LLC, 21212 E. Beth Blvd. NE., East Bethel; filed March 17, 21-40451; Chap. 7; assets, $223,308; liabilities, $2,379,477.

St. Paul

Jeffrey Gus Weber, as surety for Landsight Inc., 9665 NE. Howard Lake Dr., Forest Lake; filed March 18, 21-30401; Chap. 7; no schedules filed.