St. Paul

Shaky Town Express LLC, Emmons, Minn.; filed Oct. 14, 20-32409; Chap. 11; assets, $937,875; liabilities, $1,128,953. Steve Petersen, president.

 

Michael William Carlson, as surety for Bella Mechanical Inc., 1284 Danforth St., St. Paul; filed Oct. 14, 20-32414; Chap. 7; assets, $8,165; liabilities, $266,968.