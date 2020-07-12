MINNEAPOLIS
Angela Carisa Ailloni, Two Chipmunks, MN N’ICE, Rita’s Valley Fair, Rita’s Bloomington and Lean Forward LLC, and Adam Ailloni, 3 Edina Ct., Edina; filed July 2, 20-41758; Chap. 7; no schedules filed.
Keith Richard Moeller, as surety for Faith Fit Marketing LLC and Faith Recovery Center LLC, 10940 Crooked Lake Blvd. NW., Coon Rapids; filed July 7, 20-41765; Chap. 7; assets, $24,820; liabilities, $205,768.
ST. Paul
Mounds View Abbey Carpet, 2222 Co. Hwy. 10, Mounds View; filed July 7, 20-31765; Chap. 7; assets, $2,481; liabilities, $60,515. Wesley Wilson, owner.
Y-Not Inc., doing business as Zoup!, 879 Ledgestone Dr., Mahtomedi; filed July 8, 20-31777; Chap. 7; assets, $78,019; liabilities, $679,014. Anthony Steffen, president.