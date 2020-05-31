MINNEAPOLIS

Kraig Allan Storbeck, as surety for K & K Cream, Storbeck Enterprises LLP, Scoopin Storbeck LLC and Slicin Storbeck LLC, and Kayleen Suzanne Storbeck, 19210 Hacamore Road, Hamel; filed May 27, 20-41453; Chap. 7; assets, $193,273; liabilities, $428,781.

ST. PAUL

Anthony Fredrick Leitner, as surety for Level Up Group LLC and Level Up Games, and Dara Rose Trooien Leitner, Cannon Falls, Minn.; filed May 26, 20-31451; Chap. 7; assets, $485,883; liabilities, $1,708,968.

David W. Sorenson, as surety for Bald Eagle Development LLC and Whistling Valley West LLC, and Sandra L. Espe Sorenson, as surety for Whistling Valley West LLC, 7 Bald Eagle Point, White Bear Lake; filed May 27, 20-31456; Chap. 11; assets, $1,949,808; liabilities, $4,886,185.