MINNEAPOLIS

Jason Alan Bebeau, as surety for Odyssey Homes LLC and Everpine Lane Holdings LLC, 15363 NW. Radium St., Ramsey; filed April 23, 20-41136; Chap. 7; assets, $32,121; liabilities, $4,542,928.

St. Paul

GFY Real Estate LLC, 3090 Southlawn Av., Maplewood; filed April 17, 20-31106; Chap. 11; assets,$4,837,501; liabilities, $4,046,045. Brett Hawkinson, chief manager.