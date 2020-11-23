Receiver Adam Thielen became the sixth Vikings player in the past month to be isolated on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Monday.

Thielen either tested positive or was in close contact with an infected individual; based on NFL-NFLPA policy, teams don’t officially announce individual cases. But there have been only two known positive cases, linebacker Todd Davis and guard Dru Samia, among the six players. Only Thielen and Samia are on the list as of Monday afternoon.

Thielen can still be cleared to return for Sunday’s game against the Panthers. The NFL requires a minimum five-day quarantine for high-risk close contacts and asymptomatic cases, and at least 10 days for symptomatic cases. Players can return even sooner if they’re not positive nor deemed a “high-risk” close contact, as long as they test negative.

Three other players, including fullback C.J. Ham last week, have been put on the list and returned without missing game time. Samia and Davis, the known positive cases, missed at least one game.