Angie Hong is exploring Minnesota libraries as part of efforts to promote her new "Exploring the St. Croix River Valley: Adventures On and Off the Water."

The Stillwater writer's book is about much more than the river, although it doesn't stint on advice about boating, fishing and water skiing. Hong takes a broader approach to the river, hence the "Valley" in the title. There are tips about places to eat, including Wisconsin's trademark supper clubs, and other spots to visit on land, including hiking trails, savannas, prairies and bike paths.

The nature expert, whose job is literally telling people about how great water is (she manages Minnesota's East Metro Water Resource Education Program), can be seen in action on TikTok, where her @mnnature_awesomeness is full of ways to enjoy and preserve our natural environment.

Exploring the St. Croix River Valley

Hong's upcoming events include: a 1 p.m. Aug. 4 walk-and-talk and book signing at Franconia Sculpture Park in Shafer, Minn.; a 6 p.m. Aug. 8 talk and signing at Chisago Lakes Area Library in Chisago City, Minn.; and a 10 a.m. Aug. 24 talk and signing at the Ramsey County Library in Roseville. The book is in stores now.







