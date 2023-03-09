Readers Write: Trans rights, the arts

Now, I don’t know much about ladies’ rooms. But I do know that, in men’s rooms, the guys take care of business and move on. Usually, very little is spoken, and the men don’t seem to give a flying rat’s patootie what anyone else looks like or what they’re doing. To illustrate: A local theater (stage, not movie) has designated its bathrooms to be gender neutral. This was in response to huge lines for the ladies’ room and nonexistent lines for the men’s. I have never seen a man go into what was, previously, the ladies’ room, but I have seen more than a few women go into the former men’s. The theater installed a screen between the stalls and the urinals and extra-long stall dividers and doors. So, honestly, when you’re in a stall, no one knows who you are, nor do they care. The only oddity for me was having women washing their hands beside me. (I got used to it.)