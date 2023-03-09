Readers Write: Trans rights, the arts
Don’t we have higher legislative priorities than erasing the freedoms of trans people?
•••
As the parent of a transgender teen, the executive actions signed by President Donald Trump this week didn’t surprise me but they gutted me nonetheless.
Transgender people, like my daughter, are part of our community and are human beings just like everyone else. They deliver our mail, are our childrens’ classmates, water the neighbors’ gardens when they’re out of town and volunteer in our communities, to name a few examples. They simply want to live their lives free from harassment and discrimination and have access to the same freedoms and pursuit of happiness. It is written in the 14th Amendment that the government is disallowed from infringing upon these basic human rights for all U.S. citizens.
What purpose does it serve to force people to declare a gender assigned at birth on a birth certificate or passport — how does it make a community less safe to check a box?
How many transgender people are committing crimes against others in bathrooms? As a Minnesota Star Tribune subscriber for over the past year, I can’t recall reading news about transgender people harming others. Certainly not even close to the amount of domestic violence, sexual assault and shootings that cisgender people commit regularly.
And why would we exclude young people from activities that improve a sense of belonging and strengthen physical and mental health while also withholding aspects of gender-affirming care that lower hormones that remove athletic advantages attributed to gender?
All these things are meant to dehumanize people so it’s easier to look the other way when politicians stoke fears with unfounded talking points. If you voted for politicians because you wanted cheaper groceries or a changed economy, you must acknowledge that time spent removing freedoms from transgender people simply takes away energy that could be spent on initiatives that drive improvement for all.
People like my daughter need your acceptance and support more than ever — please join me in contacting your local, state and federal representatives and tell them to focus on priorities that matter, and to leave transgender people alone.
Melissa Rowley, Minneapolis
•••
In an article on sex and gender in Strib Voices on Jan. 24, Vanessa Sheridan had much to say about Trump’s executive order declaring the U.S. government will officially recognize only two sexes — male and female, and she had every right to do so (“Regarding the sexes, the science is clear: There’s more than two ways about it”). However, she also tells us about “America’s sordid history when it comes to race,” and “this nation’s long, repugnant history of slavery and racism.” Why does the story end there? Why do we not hear about America’s long and noble history of ending that scourge? Do 300,000 or more dead soldiers count for nothing, and maybe twice or more that number who were maimed and brutalized and lives ruined? And what about the massive work and treasure invested since then to make amends — of no consequence? Insignificant? Irrelevant?
Then Sheridan suggests “some conservatives would dearly love to return to an era when slavery was legal and socially permissible.” How in the world can she say that? Where’s her proof? Making such a claim is very offensive and if anything is repugnant, that is.
Earl Faulkner Sr., Edina
•••
We can all sleep a lot easier now, knowing that the Republican Party has tackled one of the most pressing problems of the day. Climate change? No. Gun violence? No. Immigration reform? No. The federal deficit? Hardly! No. What the GOP believes is the most serious problem is transgender women in college sports (”House passes ban on trans athletes,” Jan. 15).
Wait? Is that a problem? The NCAA president testified in December that he was aware of fewer than 10 transgender athletes competing in college sports. Meanwhile, more than 35,000 people die in traffic accidents every year. More than 40,000 experience gun violence every year. More than 600,000 Americans are homeless. And the GOP prioritized transgender women?
From this, I gather that the 119th U.S. Congress has solid priorities: Take on the groups least able to fight back. “Punch down” is the motto for the Republican Party. Don’t antagonize the wealthy or powerful. The GOP is good at currying favor with the wealthy and powerful. And they have robustly demonstrated their lack of empathy for the poor and weak.
They should be ashamed of themselves.
Daniel Beckfield, New Brighton
•••
How creepy is Nancy Mace? She’s the congressmember from South Carolina who pitched a fit over having to share ladies’ rooms with Sarah McBride, the first openly transgender member of Congress. Mace prevailed upon House Speaker Mike Johnson to ban McBride — and all transgender women — from ladies’ rooms and force them to use restrooms that correspond to their biological sex.
Now, I don’t know much about ladies’ rooms. But I do know that, in men’s rooms, the guys take care of business and move on. Usually, very little is spoken, and the men don’t seem to give a flying rat’s patootie what anyone else looks like or what they’re doing. To illustrate: A local theater (stage, not movie) has designated its bathrooms to be gender neutral. This was in response to huge lines for the ladies’ room and nonexistent lines for the men’s. I have never seen a man go into what was, previously, the ladies’ room, but I have seen more than a few women go into the former men’s. The theater installed a screen between the stalls and the urinals and extra-long stall dividers and doors. So, honestly, when you’re in a stall, no one knows who you are, nor do they care. The only oddity for me was having women washing their hands beside me. (I got used to it.)
So what is Mace afraid of, that McBride is going to jump out and yell “boogity, boogity!”? It seems that Mace, and others like her, are merely trying to cause trouble where none ought to exist.
David Rosene, Brooklyn Park
•••
During Trump’s campaigns beginning in 2015 he has repeated his principles of hate, always blame others and seek vengeance. He increased emphasis of his principles during the 2024 campaign: blaming the Justice Department for his unlawful acts, and stoking hate for transgender people and suggesting that they are not welcome in the U.S.
Do I live in a country of hate? For me, I plan to cope by doing at least one act every day to counter Trump’s hate, blaming and vengeance. I hope many others will join me. We can build community.
Varick Olson, Roseville
THE ARTS
Hooray for accessibility!
A big thank you to Michelle Furrer, director of Como Park Zoo and Conservatory, and the architects who designed the ramp that leads to the sunken garden at Como Park Conservatory. It’s wonderful!
I use a wheelchair and was just at a concert there, “Music Under Glass.” The music was terrific and it was delightful to be able to go to the front and see the musicians close up and hear the music clearly. Before the ramp was installed, I had to sit at the far end of the garden and couldn’t see or hear very well. The elevators were often broken and I wasn’t able to access the garden. The new ramp is a marvelous improvement and I truly appreciate the funding and thought that went into its development. Thank you!
Claudia Wondra, Minneapolis
•••
Dear Minnesota Star Tribune, thanks for employing Rob Hubbard as your classical music critic. His review of last weekend’s St. Paul Chamber Orchestra concerts (which we also attended) was delightful, and delightfully accurate! (“Rabinovich joins SPCO for spirited concert,” Jan. 18.) Thanks for employing a sophisticated critic with a knack for coming up with the right words to describe music.
John Shockley, Minneapolis
