Regarding the sexes, the science is clear: There’s more than two ways about it

Let’s begin with this: Trump can say whatever he wants about sex and/or gender, but science has proven indisputably that there is more than merely “male” and “female” when it comes to sex. Trump is apparently unaware of the existence of intersex people. (I won’t speak for you, but I would much prefer to rely on the learned opinions of respected scientists and doctors who spend years training and researching these issues rather than on anything Trump might have to say about the matter. He is hardly an expert on scientifically based sexual categories. Trump can sign an executive order stating that the sun doesn’t rise in the east, too, but that doesn’t make it so.) The important thing to understand is that sex is not always binary. The evidence for that is overwhelming.