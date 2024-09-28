Readers Write: Rethinking I-94, Strib election coverage, charter schools

We all, and especially our representatives in government, must be constantly holding every decision up against its impact on the environment. I know, I know, people are tired of hearing “climate change,” “save the planet,” etc., and it must be hard to keep writing about it. But you, journalists, have to find new ways to do it, because none of those issues can be decided without considering the context in which it exists. For instance, agriculture: How can farmers be supported to use methods that save the living soil, retain water and carbon and bring back the small rain cycle? Immigration: Lack of food, polluted water and extreme heat all cause conditions unfit for humans, and conflicts are bound to occur with limited resources, so people have to migrate. And so they come to the place that got the benefit from all the resource extraction. Education: Children must be taught to love and take care of their natural world so they will later be responsible toward it. Taxes and the economy: How can we continue adding to the deficit the costs of repairing the damage done by extreme fires, floods, mudslides, rising oceans and destructive winds?