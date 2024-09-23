Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Counterpoint: The experience at our three (successful) charter schools
Imagine what our scholars could achieve with equal funding.
By Brandon N. Wait, Matt McFarlane and Jason Ulbrich
A recent series of investigative articles published in the Star Tribune (special section, Sept. 15) presents a picture that Minnesota’s public charter schools are underserving students at large. We as leaders of three different charter schools — Paladin Career & Technical High School in Coon Rapids, PiM Arts High School in Eden Prairie and Eagle Ridge Academy in Minnetonka — believe this could not be further from the truth. According to the Star Tribune’s sole metric for school success, proficiency rates on state tests, our schools aren’t succeeding. However, we believe that student success is determined by much more than a one-size-fits-all test.
At Paladin, we serve 31% special education students. Compared with the state average of 19%, our special education students achieved a reading proficiency rate of 53%, more than double the state average of 26% in 2024. At PiM and Eagle Ridge, our students significantly exceed state reading proficiency averages, with 69% and 65% respectively, compared with the state average of 52%.
Eagle Ridge Academy has consistently been rated by U.S. News & World Report as a Top 10 school in Minnesota and ranks in the Top 20 for sending students to top-tier universities — all while serving more than 60% students of color and more than 33% socioeconomically disadvantaged students. PiM Arts High School offers an award-winning arts program. Our visual and media arts students earned 15% of all the Scholastic Arts Awards in the 2023-24 school year — 200 out of 1,270 awards statewide. Paladin students earn pre-apprenticeship and trade skill certifications in construction, arbor care, CNA and forklift training, along with college credits through postsecondary enrollment options (PSEO). Over the last five years, 95-99% of families have recommended Paladin to others, and more than 90% agree that Paladin has positively impacted their student’s social, emotional and academic success compared with previous schools.
It’s not just our three charter schools that are improving student educational outcomes. Why do 68,000 students attend Minnesota public charter schools? Because charter schools, many in traditionally underserved communities, deliver what families want: community-based, culturally affirming, trade-focused, language immersion or STEM programs. And yet, we agree that many charter and traditional schools need to do better. In fact, a number of charter schools that have continually underperformed and failed to meet accountability measures have been closed by their authorizers.
The Star Tribune suggests that charter school closures are a problem, but that’s precisely how the system ensures quality. Charter schools operate under performance-based accountability: If specific outcomes aren’t met, schools are restructured or closed. Simply stated, if charter schools don’t deliver for their families, they are held accountable. In contrast, how many underperforming traditional public schools have closed? This accountability system ensures that only the most effective public charter schools continue to serve students, fostering an environment of continuous improvement. These rigorous expectations are met, and often exceeded, by many charter schools despite inequitable funding between public charters and traditional public schools.
According to the Minnesota Department of Education’s 2023 Consolidated Financial Reports, our three schools spent approximately $28.7 million educating 2,037 students — a per-pupil cost of about $14,100. Our resident traditional districts spent more than $1 billion educating 48,425 students, with a per-pupil cost of around $21,700. We delivered better-than-state-average proficiency, students feel safer, families are more satisfied — all accomplished at 65% of the cost.
We believe funding should be equitable for every student, regardless of the public school they attend. Imagine what our scholars could achieve with equal funding. All students deserve quality schools, and by recognizing contributions and addressing deficiencies through constructive discourse, we can ultimately benefit all Minnesota students.
Brandon N. Wait is executive director at Paladin Career & Technical High School. Matt McFarlane is executive Director at PiM Arts High School. Jason Ulbrich is executive director at Eagle Ridge Academy.
Brandon N. Wait, Matt McFarlane and Jason Ulbrich
