Counterpoint: The experience at our three (successful) charter schools

Eagle Ridge Academy has consistently been rated by U.S. News & World Report as a Top 10 school in Minnesota and ranks in the Top 20 for sending students to top-tier universities — all while serving more than 60% students of color and more than 33% socioeconomically disadvantaged students. PiM Arts High School offers an award-winning arts program. Our visual and media arts students earned 15% of all the Scholastic Arts Awards in the 2023-24 school year — 200 out of 1,270 awards statewide. Paladin students earn pre-apprenticeship and trade skill certifications in construction, arbor care, CNA and forklift training, along with college credits through postsecondary enrollment options (PSEO). Over the last five years, 95-99% of families have recommended Paladin to others, and more than 90% agree that Paladin has positively impacted their student’s social, emotional and academic success compared with previous schools.