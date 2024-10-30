Readers Write: Presidential endorsements

Of all the unbelievable, crazy stuff we have witnessed recently, I really never thought I’d see the day when our nation’s free press would voluntarily give away its sacred First Amendment right by opting out of endorsing political candidates. In journalism school I was taught that the constitutionally protected free press had a responsibility to not only report factual information but also a duty to hold those we elect accountable to us, the people. Editorials, where the full weight and power of the free press is expressed through the editorial “we,” has traditionally been that accountability tool. There are many examples of journalist forebears who risked so much more than their pocketbooks in order to move our nation forward, protect democracy and ensure freedom of the press. At a critical time in our country’s history, this conviction is sadly lacking.