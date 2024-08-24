Readers Write: Organ transplants, RFK Jr., housing solutions, domestic violence shelters

Upon reading the news that Robert Kennedy Jr. is suspending his bid for president, I had mixed feelings. Foremost was the sadness for the man. Here is a person whose family name brought him celebrity but who was unfortunately saddled with personality issues that impeded his ability to transform that celebrity into community good. To the contrary. One might argue that his position regarding the COVID vaccine was applying his celebrity toward community harm. Additionally, how sad for the man that other members who bear the august Kennedy name had to warn the public of his unsuitability to follow in the footsteps of his uncles and father and other family members. Finally, like some flawed character from a Greek tragedy, Kennedy threw his support behind former President Donald Trump. (I wonder what his father would say about that?)