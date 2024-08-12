Readers Write: Olympic unity, FarmFest, Star Tribune’s website

I’m sure most of us were watching the Olympics a lot these past two weeks, and couldn’t help but notice the incredible diversity in the members of our American team. You wouldn’t have to be a rocket scientist to notice how our two political parties differ in how they address our nation’s progression toward a more diverse population. One team seems to be very comfortable with and often celebrates the fact that we are becoming a much more diverse country. The other team has a significant group that is troubled by and very open about their displeasure with the change that’s taking place in America today. I wonder if they were happy or upset that our amazing American Olympians performed so well and gave the rest of the world some idea of what “we” look like!