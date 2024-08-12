Letters
Readers Write: Olympic unity, FarmFest, Star Tribune’s website
Diversity is something to celebrate.
•••
I’m sure most of us were watching the Olympics a lot these past two weeks, and couldn’t help but notice the incredible diversity in the members of our American team. You wouldn’t have to be a rocket scientist to notice how our two political parties differ in how they address our nation’s progression toward a more diverse population. One team seems to be very comfortable with and often celebrates the fact that we are becoming a much more diverse country. The other team has a significant group that is troubled by and very open about their displeasure with the change that’s taking place in America today. I wonder if they were happy or upset that our amazing American Olympians performed so well and gave the rest of the world some idea of what “we” look like!
Bruce Anderson, Burnsville
•••
With the conclusion of the beautifully orchestrated and peacefully executed 33rd Olympiad in Paris, together with the remarkable rejuvenation of the American political system on the Democratic side, men like Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Viktor Orbán and Kim Jong Un suddenly became irrelevant. None of these men appeared at the Paris Olympics and none would have been welcomed. Participants and referees checked their prejudices and biases at the door. Athletes from Muslim countries mixed freely with Hindu and Christian athletes. There were no arguments about the virtues of capitalism over the evils of socialism. No one asked which political party the members of the U.S. women’s relay team supported. No one on the U.S. Olympic team was asked about their menstrual cycle.
The Olympics also made it crystal clear that the hateful, divisive, binary thinking that autocrats and would-be autocrats advocate and promote will never succeed, because it is, at its core — not fun and not humanly satisfying. The mixing of people from every culture was a very happy and joyous event! Diversity is strength, not weakness. The Olympics and the return of common sense, “mind your own damn business,” to American politics are bright rays of sunshine in what many of us thought was a darkening world. We should ride that light into the future and throw off those who would divide us — by our religion, gender, skin color or any other superficial feature — into the darkness forever.
Stephen Kriz, Maple Grove
•••
Now that the Paris Olympics have come to an end, I wonder if Donald Trump was paying attention. It seems to me that he could have learned a number of important lessons.
First, he would have seen athletic competitors from different countries honoring each other and congratulating each other. No name calling. No derogatory insults. Very little grandstanding.
Second, he could have learned from athletes doing their best to excel personally, to bring honor to their country and to exemplify their sheer delight at being alive. Dedication, patriotism and joy.
Third, Trump would have observed a universal commitment to play by the rules and accept the results. For the most part, losers acknowledged defeat and winners celebrated victory … and then moved on. No one accused the games of being rigged.
Last, he would have seen that all competing nations were treated with respect and honor. No matter the size, no matter the culture, no matter the influence — in the Games, it’s a level playing field. When one country wins, everybody wins.
Oh, how I wish that Donald Trump had been watching the Olympics!
Alan Bray, St. Peter, Minn.
•••
Although I am not a real sports fan, I love the Olympics — the amazing skills of the athletes, their human stories, the odd sports only seen every four years and the Olympic spirit of excellence, respect and friendship. Since the ancient Greeks, there has been hope that the Games could help unite the world in peace and harmony.
Yet, all that seems buried under our arrogant emphasis on medal counts. The United States is one of the largest countries in the competition. Many of the other countries have the size, or population, of one of our states. So, does it have any meaning that we have more gold medals than France, Australia or Kenya?
Rather than focusing on nationalism, look at the achievements. I’m in awe of athletes who have been the best in the world over several Olympics. I enjoy watching our Minnesota athletes, whether or not they bring home any hardware. I admire the particular talents of a pommel horse specialist. I marvel at the artistry in synchronized swimming, breaking and gymnastics. I savor watching the joy at the closing ceremony.
Congratulations to all the participants. Rather than being impressed that one of the largest, wealthiest countries in the world wins lots of medals, I am amazed that a runner from St. Lucia with a population of only 180,000 people can win a gold medal, or that Uzbekistan is a powerhouse in boxing, or that “mixed dinghy racing” even exists! The Olympics are so much more than medal counts.
Rochelle Eastman, Savage
FARMFEST
In-depth analysis would have been helpful
In reading the Star Tribune’s reports from last week’s Farmfest (”Candidates take the stage at Farmfest,” Aug. 8; “Walz’s rural support is not guaranteed,” Aug. 8; ”Farmers unhappy with prices, regulations,” Aug. 9), I wished for more information on the current challenges our state farmers face. We all know the weather (rain) has impacted yields, but by how much? Also mentioned each day was the stalled “farm bill.” Why is it stalled and who is holding it up? A more in-depth analysis of present day Minnesota agriculture would be of benefit to all interested readers. Even to us metro city slickers who recognize the vital importance of farming and our fellow Minnesotans’ contributions to the economic health of our state.
Joe Carr, Eden Prairie
•••
There was a lot of talk at Farmfest about worries I share as a farmer: flooding, input costs, land prices … the list goes on. But one thing I don’t want to add to my list is losing out on a premium market selling our crate-free pork to California thanks to Proposition 12, which sets humane standards for fresh pork products sold into the state.
At a time when agriculture is consolidating and rural communities are being hollowed out, my family is taking a different path. Instead of riding the roller coaster of commodity markets, we have a diversified farm with crops, humanely raised livestock and a farm inn. Our guests enjoy seeing mom pigs with plenty of room to wander outside. Our visitors are shocked to learn that the majority of pork sold in the U.S. is produced by pigs in gestation crates for their entire pregnancy without the ability to even turn around.
Raising our pigs crate-free has many benefits including lower stress animals, a more pleasant environment for the farmer and the ability to sell our pork at higher prices both locally and across the country through our partners Niman Ranch, a farmer network with over 500 crate-free, Proposition 12 compliant hog farms.
No farmer is being forced to sell their pork into California with Proposition 12. It’s purely optional. Rolling back Proposition 12 in the farm bill not only would have the federal government overturn a broadly supported state law, it would hurt farm families like mine.
Trisha Zachman, Belgrade, Minn.
STAR TRIBUNE WEBSITE
Well done, designers!
I would like to congratulate the team at the Star Tribune on the graphic redesign of your digital pages! To these old, tired eyes, the new layout, photo handling and type fonts are easy to read and to find the sections I’m looking for. You clearly had professional designers on the case. Bravo!
Steve Aldrich, St. Louis Park