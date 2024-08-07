Klobuchar, White and Fraser take the stage at Farmfest

MORGAN, MINN. – A crowd swelled out both sides of a large shed on a family farm in southwestern Minnesota for the first, maybe only, debate featuring Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Royce White, the GOP-endorsed, controversy courting candidate running for her Senate seat.
Farmfest is a summer ritual for farmers, rural residents and politicians, and Klobuchar — seeking her fourth term — opened by touting her support for federal farm policies, especially given falling corn prices, weather turbulence and avian flu.
“Our farmers have had our backs through hard times, engine of our economy, and we have to have your backs,” Klobuchar said. “We need the safety nets in place.”
Right away, White, a former NBA player and favorite of former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, whose fans sat front-row in sunglasses and “The Farmers Are Coming” T-shirts, called himself the “MAGA extremist” candidate and wasted no time in framing the farm debate in cultural terminology, saying “This is supposed to be a nation of shopkeepers and agrarian farmers.”
On the question of the national response to animal pandemics, White pivoted to climate change.
“Part of the climate racket is that livestock is the issue,” White said, in an oblique reference to the greenhouse gas emissions of cattle and management of manure. “Livestock is the issue. Slowly, but surely, your animals ― and you, as well ― will be deemed non-essential.”