Walz knows his way around farms, but his support in ag country continues to wane

MORGAN, Minn. – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz had just been named as Kamala Harris’ vice presidential pick this week, when his name was mentioned on stage here at Farmfest, the annual gathering of all things agriculture where Walz has perennially appeared over the years. Boos rang out.
“You’re not going to find a Democrat in the country who knows more about ag issues,” Rep. Angie Craig, a Democratic congresswoman who represents a district with lots of corn and soybean fields, told longtime farm radio broadcaster Lynn Ketelsen, stumping for the second-term governor against the audience’s pushback.
When Craig mentioned Walz was a “Minnesotan,” a woman from the crowd called out, “He’s from Nebraska!”
The exchange illustrated the precarious situation for Walz, as he navigates a national presidential campaign anointed as the rural whisperer. Walz is either the moderate-turned-progressive fond of buffalo plaid and Diet Mountain Dew. Or he’s an ultra-liberal disguised in a Carhartt jacket.
Fewer places in the U.S. this week offered a better chance to tire-kick on the Walz’s ball-capped, rural mythos than Farmfest, the largest gathering of farmers and agriculturalists on Walz’s home turf.
For some attendees, there’s a mantra that sits in many rural Minnesotans’ craw years later that the DFL governor still has not shaken.