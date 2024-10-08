Readers Write: Judicial races, support for Trump in rural areas

Two helpful articles appeared in the paper on Monday on the subject of judicial elections, often a mystifying subject for voters because the work of judges is most often invisible (“Few state judicial races are in play,” front page, and “The context of judicial elections in Minnesota,” Strib Voices). I would add one important point to those articles. Judicial elections have a unique feature not included in any other election category. Although they do not show party endorsement (and most often, there are no party endorsements), they do show which candidate is the sitting judge, by the designation “incumbent.” This designation is very important for two reasons. First, it tells you which candidate has actual judicial experience. Being a judge at any level, but especially in the district court, has a learning curve. Experience in the job means that the incumbent has undertaken the required judicial education and has had on-the-job training. Second, if the incumbent was appointed to the bench, it tells you this candidate has been vetted and found to be qualified, with careful review by the governor and his appointments staff and, in many cases, by the largely independent Judicial Selection Commission, which reviews qualifications and makes recommendations to the governor. When my nonlawyer friends ask for advice on judicial elections, I suggest they vote for the incumbent.