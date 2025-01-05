Readers Write: Jan. 6 anniversary, AIDS relief, clemency, housing, artificial intelligence
Four years later, and not much has changed.
•••
Four years ago, Americans stared at their televisions in disbelief as a mob stormed the Capitol to try to reverse the outcome of a free and fair election. Previously, most of us had assumed that a peaceful transfer of power was a given. It was part of our American political culture. Among nations, it made us exceptional and reaffirmed our commitment to the rule of law. As the riot unfolded, we watched as police were beaten and sprayed with chemical irritants. Property was destroyed. An official proceeding was halted, and the vice president was threatened with hanging.
Since then, at least 1,400 rioters have been charged, and around 900 have pleaded guilty to federal charges ranging from criminal trespass to seditious conspiracy. However, to certain members of Congress, it seems that the real crime that day was committed by former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney. As a member of the committee that investigated the attempted coup, she suggested that Cassidy Hutchinson, a witness before the committee, get a different lawyer to represent her than the one Donald Trump’s representatives had procured. Cheney helped her to get different representation. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., claims this to be witness tampering. He has even gotten a big “atta boy” from Trump for his diligent efforts to persecute Cheney.
This transparent attempt to harass and intimidate the people on Trump’s list of enemies is ridiculous. I will never agree with Cheney politically. I will, however, always respect her character and courage. She stands in stark contrast with most members of her former caucus as they bow down obediently to Trump. After the inauguration on Jan. 20, it will be interesting to see how many criminals Trump is willing to pardon and how many patriots he will attempt to prosecute. Also, how many of his Republican sycophants will be willing to nod and grin while he and Elon Musk run roughshod over the rule of law.
Timothy McLean, Blaine
•••
President-elect Trump has announced he will start the largest mass deportation program on Day One of his presidency. He will also pardon people convicted of participating in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. In addition, he will set tariffs on some countries. He has not announced what he will do on day two of his presidency. I hope he will release his health care plan.
Patrick Foley, Northfield
AIDS RELIEF
The fight isn’t over yet
The news about Camp One Heartland closing is so amazing that even I heard about it here in St. Louis. (“For northern Minnesota camp, closure is ‘greatest story,’ ” Dec. 27). I celebrate that mother-to-child transmission of HIV is so small in America that the need doesn’t exist for a camp dedicated to HIV-positive kids. As a Minnesota teen in the 1980s with a mother working in public health, the stigma and heartbreak surrounding HIV/AIDS didn’t seem to me like something that would ever go away.
I wish this were the case everywhere. Although HIV/AIDS has decreased worldwide, low-income nations still lag behind wealthy countries. The U.S. is a leader in supporting global HIV/AIDS programs like the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), which has saved 25 million lives and provided treatment to at least 20 million people in just two decades. Even better, it provides resources and infrastructure to prevent the spread of HIV/AIDS, so present AIDS-afflicted areas might have the same success as Minnesota! Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith should support a five-year reauthorization for PEPFAR this year.
Cynthia Changyit Levin, St. Louis
BIDEN PARDONS
Don’t forget the vets
Before Jan. 20, President Joe Biden has been pardoning many people, which is his privilege. My hope as a Vietnam veteran is that he uses this opportunity to pardon 25 deported veterans now living in Tijuana, Mexico. These men were honorably discharged but undocumented people who, after service, got into scraps with the authorities and were deported. If they committed crimes, they should receive whatever punishment is deserved from our criminal justice system. But deporting them denies them access to their VA benefits. This is a disgrace! When a very small segment of our eligible men and women do serve in the military, the people who step up are punished. And while you’re at it, Mr. President, pardon Leonard Peltier!
Dave Logsdon, Minneapolis
The writer is president of Twin Cities Veterans For Peace.
HOUSING
We must restrategize
The Dec. 28 article “U.S. sees another spike in homelessness” reveals a troubling trend that underscores an urgent need for systemic change. With an 18.1% increase in homelessness in 2024, largely driven by unaffordable housing, natural disasters and an influx of migrants, the situation demands immediate attention and action. The rise in family homelessness, particularly in communities heavily impacted by migrant arrivals, reflects the consequences of underinvestment in affordable housing.
According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, a lack of resources and protections has left many vulnerable populations without stable housing, with children being the most affected by this crisis. It is terrifying knowing that nearly 150,000 children experienced homelessness on a single night in 2024. Efforts to criminalize homelessness, such as banning sleeping outdoors, fail to address the root causes and instead shift the problem out of sight without offering real solutions. The decline in veteran homelessness, achieved through targeted federal investments and bipartisan support, demonstrates that strategic policies and adequate funding can significantly reduce homelessness. This approach must be expanded to encompass the broader population. Addressing homelessness requires a different approach, including increasing funding for affordable housing, mental health services and job training programs.
Communities and policymakers must prioritize sustainable solutions over punitive measures to ensure access to stable and safe housing for all. The homelessness crisis is not insurmountable. Successes in reducing veteran homelessness provide a road map for nationwide efforts, proving that meaningful change is achievable with the right strategies.
Gabrielly Hartz, St. Peter, Minn.
•••
The Dec. 27 article by Jim Buchta, “Beware of foreclosure scammers, AG warns,” highlights a concerning trend that threatens homeowners’ security. Scammers create convincing mailings and demand up-front payments, leaving many at risk of financial devastation.
Greater efforts are needed to safeguard and inform homeowners of these predatory practices. Nonprofit organizations like the Minnesota Homeownership Center play a vital role in providing free mortgage assistance. With a 95% success rate in preventing foreclosure and over 40,000 cases resolved in Minnesota, this organization is an invaluable resource that warrants broader visibility and support.
Policymakers should also prioritize implementing stronger protections against these scams and broadening access to free legal assistance for struggling homeowners. These measures are vital to equipping vulnerable families with the resources and support necessary to safeguard their homes and maintain financial stability.
Mariah Sikon, St. Peter, Minn.
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
Some things can’t be replaced
This culture of AI-generated writing, music and art will damage human creativity. AI could not create Mozart’s “The Magic Flute,” Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 3″ or a cartoon by Steve Sack. AI could not create the art of Marc Chagall. Chagall believed that art is inspired from a mystical place. I fear this mystical place will diminish or disappear in this world of AI-generated art. There can be no substitute for human imagination and inspiration.
Mary Muldoon, St. Louis Park
