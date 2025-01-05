Readers Write: Jan. 6 anniversary, AIDS relief, clemency, housing, artificial intelligence

This transparent attempt to harass and intimidate the people on Trump’s list of enemies is ridiculous. I will never agree with Cheney politically. I will, however, always respect her character and courage. She stands in stark contrast with most members of her former caucus as they bow down obediently to Trump. After the inauguration on Jan. 20, it will be interesting to see how many criminals Trump is willing to pardon and how many patriots he will attempt to prosecute. Also, how many of his Republican sycophants will be willing to nod and grin while he and Elon Musk run roughshod over the rule of law.