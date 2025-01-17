Readers Write: Inauguration Day, Aerial Lift Bridge, political dysfunction.

I am represented in Congress by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Tina Smith and Congressman Dean Phillips. Only Congressman Phillips had the courage to speak up about President Joe Biden not being fit to serve a second term. He suggested others more qualified than him enter the race. When no one stepped up, he entered the race himself, no doubt very aware that he would not be the Democratic nominee. But not a nary word from my Sens. Klobuchar or Smith as they helped a failing and decrepit man cling to the most powerful job in the world. If they had exhibited the same courage and patriotism as Congressman Phillips, we might have a different president-elect. I attended a fundraiser for Sen. Klobuchar in 2006, supported her first campaign and voted for her and Sen. Smith in every election. But I hold them both as well as their congressional colleagues responsible for Trump being our next president!