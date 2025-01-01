Readers Write: Environment, CPE in prison, restaurant fees, H-1B visas

It is unfortunate that restaurants feel singled out by the “junk” fee law (”End to service charges troubles restaurants,” Dec. 31). Is anyone still surprised after years of “health and wellness” charges on their dining and drinking bills? Not me. It has always seemed quite transparent. You’re telling us that menu prices are 18% less than they should be, for whatever reason(s). I don’t need to know that, since I’m paying it one way or another. As a small-business owner myself I don’t add a line to my invoices to indicate when raw material prices go up. I pass along what I can and live with either the same or a reduced profit (or even go out of business). If the issue is overreach by the government, I feel you. If the problem is equitable sharing of tips, that’s got nothing to do with the wellness fees and is an age-old restaurant management issue.