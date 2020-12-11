Shame on Reps. Tom Emmer, Pete Stauber and Jim Hagedorn for signing on to the brief by House Republicans in the pathetic Texas lawsuit to reverse the recent presidential election ("Minnesota GOP delegation all on board with call to overturn presidential election," StarTribune.com, Dec. 11). Emmer, Hagedorn, Stauber and the rest of the Republicans have taken a huge step from merely soothing a deeply disturbed President Donald Trump to threatening the foundations of democracy and universal suffrage. There is no plausible excuse for this action.

Notice that even the president has moved a step further in his new tweet headliner of "#OVERTURN"; that is, not just questioning voting operations, but calling for an arbitrary reversal of a 7-million vote win by President-elect Joe Biden.

Emmer, Hagedorn and Stauber should remove themselves from this deeply troubling political move. Have they no conscience?

Robert Lyman, Minneapolis

• • •

The 2020 election was quite clear. The Republicans won. Democrats lost. In spite of that, Trump lost, and Biden won. This is the story Republicans should be proud of, not indulging the ego of the outgoing president. I was extremely disappointed to read that Emmer joined the insurgents seeking to overthrow the will of the people. I fear for our democracy. Who has the stature to stand up and explain to Republicans that they are being misled? When does this end?

Jon Swenson Tellekson, Minneapolis

• • •

What do you call a person who has sworn to uphold the Constitution but actively works to undermine it and destroy faith in our democracy? Would "traitor" be an appropriate name? Emmer, Hagedorn and Stauber have earned that title. We have long declared that this is a nation of laws, not of men. But these and more than 100 other representatives elected to pledge their troth to a man over the ideals of this nation. They signed on to the suit brought by the Texas attorney general, a man under investigation for federal crimes. The suit requested that the Supreme Court overturn the vote of four states based on charges of improper voting that have no basis in fact and on improper restructuring of state election laws, which the attorney general has no standing to contest and which have been upheld in many prior cases.

This can only further divide a nation which has spend the last 155 years slowly healing from its last major breach. What is next? Secession?

Robert Veitch, Richfield

• • •

As a long-term election judge, I am appalled that the state GOP delegation supported Texas's lawsuit trying to overturn the election results in four states because the representatives' party doesn't like the results. Every state has its own rules and regulations, with a multitude of checks, balances and audits, to ensure a fair election. Georgia has even held two recounts! Over many years, I've learned firsthand that county administrators, city clerks and thousands of volunteers from both parties work diligently to ensure fair and honest elections. This continued assault on our democracy is infuriating.

On the day Emmer supported this frivolous lawsuit, almost 3,000 people died of COVID-19. Congress is still bickering over an economic relief package while government funding runs out. These are real issues. Yet Emmer and many of his cronies supported another frivolous lawsuit.

Is this a loyalty test or a public relations stunt to hold on to power within the Republican National Committee? Are you that fearful of Trump's wrath? Would you support a lawsuit like this challenging Minnesota's election results? It appears that your position within the party is much more important than representing the people of Minnesota or upholding the Constitution.

Rochelle Eastman, Savage

• • •

As a constituent of Rep. Emmer, I am grievously disappointed in his signing on to the lawsuit attempting to overthrow the presidential election. His action clearly shows his dedication to the cult of Trump vs. to the Constitution. His support of these unfounded and baseless conspiracy theories is disrespectful to the Supreme Court, to the Constitution, to the American people, and to his constituents in the Sixth Congressional District.

I had been assured by Emmer recently that he would abide by the determination of the Electoral College. Apparently, he will — except when he can subvert that action.

Joan Breslin Larson, Monticello

MINNEAPOLIS POLICE

We all want safety. That's the point.

I wholeheartedly echo Minneapolis City Council Member Jeremiah Ellison's sentiment: "Every resident in our city deserves to make it home safe at the end of the day" ("Council leaves its mark on police funding," Dec. 11). That includes my friends who potentially suffered brain damage after an attack in the Bancroft neighborhood, or the elderly woman carjacked nearby, or the man attacked by armed teens in Howe. I also would like for a petite female colleague who works and lives downtown to walk home safely without groups of men at the library harassing her with, "Maybe we should rob that lady." I'd like to be safe walking down West Broadway.

I doubt Ellison and Council Member Cam Gordon were thinking of these residents when they committed to "ending" the Police Department in June. Instead of thoughtfully piloting new programs to evaluate their efficacy, the City Council is simply raiding funds needed for current safety, leaving their constituents to fend for themselves.

No one ever wants to see a repeat of what happened to George Floyd. But this nibbling away at police resources isn't going to work. It's political folly, and it needs to stop. We need grown-up, intelligent people running our city as much as we need a grown up in the White House. Maybe in 2021, we'll have both.

Sam Catanzaro, Minneapolis

• • •

Every person in Minneapolis deserves safety and dignity no matter the color of our skin, income or ZIP code. But the Minneapolis Police Department has demonstrated it is more concerned with protecting private property and its own power than people. My friend is homeless, and she's been told by police officers that she can't park at vacant lots overnight even though she just needs a safe place to sleep. Why is it that in a city with an abundance of vacant housing, we fund police to harass people like my friend instead of finding them a place to live? I urge our city officials to support the community-based solutions we need like affordable housing for all instead of continuing to pour money into the MPD. Let's make our city the beautiful and friendly place it can be for all residents.

Tahiti Robinson, Minneapolis

COVID CLOSURES

Compensate for property taken

The Minnesota restaurants, bars, entertainment venues and fitness centers closed by gubernatorial executive order ought not to have to approach state government as supplicants begging relief, but rather as vendors and contractors supplying material to the public in a mobilization against a domestic threat. They are due compensation from the public for services rendered. Government is using the mandated empty spaces we have created in these private places of business to the defend ourselves in the same manner we do when we engage the production of offensive weapons, the development of vaccines or when we covert industrial assembly lines to government production.

We, the people of Minnesota, through our elected executive and legislative assemblies, have seized and taken their liberty and pursuits of happiness for our greater good, and most reasonably so. However, they should not have to beg for a handout. They should rightly get a reasonable payday for their service to us in this season of clear and present danger.

The "Takings Clause" of the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitutions reads: "... nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation."

So has such property been taken. So should such compensation then be made.

Richard A. Segal Jr., Little Canada

