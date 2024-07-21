Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes letters from readers online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

If you were hoping for policy substance and real solutions at the Republican National Convention, you would have been sorely disappointed. The final night was bereft of actual political leaders, with the committee opting instead to serve up a reality TV spectacle featuring Kid Rock, Hulk Hogan and Dana White, the head of Ultimate Fighting Championship, celebrating the tough-guy bona fides of their leader.

Donald Trump capped off the night with a long, rambling, low-energy performance that began with a second-by-second recitation of his heroism at the Pennsylvania rally, followed by a tired dose of fearmongering, promises to end our present dystopia and restore us to the glory years of his first administration, which we all remember was full of rainbows and unicorns.

David Pederson, Excelsior





I am so disappointed in the Star Tribune headline from July 19 ("Trump calls for healing"). It illustrates no reporting whatsoever, just uncritically amplifying Trump's disingenuous message that he is somehow promoting "healing" when his agenda and his actual words obviously do nothing of the sort. What is "healing" about Project 2025? Attendees marched around the convention carrying signs that said "Mass Deportation Now!" with Trump's full-throated support, including in the speech described by the Star Tribune as calling for "healing." You cannot claim you stand for unity and healing if you are pushing an agenda that deprives whole groups of Americans of basic freedoms, opportunity and dignity. Star Tribune, please have more critical reporting and less stenography.

Steven Clay, Minneapolis





Republicans have wrapped up their convention with a strong show of unity. Their theme has been "law and order," which is ironic considering they are nominating a convicted felon who awaits sentencing. Still, a fine performance. I'm looking forward to the Democrats' response in a month. Regardless of their selection of a nominee they have a great story to tell regarding legislative accomplishments and plenty of ammunition to fire back at the other party. In particular, I look forward to a spirited account of Jan. 6 and the shameful dereliction of Trump's oath of office. The Democrats appear to be down for the moment, but I would not count them out.

Jay Richardson, Minneapolis





BIDEN'S WITHDRAWAL

A chance for a do-over

After hearing the stunning news of President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the race, I just want to say, "Thank you, Joe."

Now, I have to hope the Democratic Party exercises some democracy and lets voters select the nominee. No more coronations!

We have to focus on beating the Trump ticket, and candidates who are too liberal won't pull in the swing voters we need. If we select Sen. Joe Manchin, we can counter the influence of Sen. JD Vance in the Rust Belt and appeal to those crucial swing voters who would be less likely to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris or California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

James D. Chenvert, Champlin





CONGRESS

Praying for opponents does matter

Faith and family are fundamental to both my personal beliefs and political convictions. As a Republican candidate for the U.S. House, these values are paramount to me. In recent conversations with Republican voters about my campaign, I emphasized the critical role of prayer in Washington. My hope is to unite with fellow congressional members (if elected) in praying for our nation's welfare, irrespective of party lines, because I believe in prayer's transformative power.

I was dismayed when one Republican voter commented, "Prayer doesn't matter. They are evil." While I respect that not all Republican voters share my Christian faith, the significance of prayer and the Ten Commandments within the Republican Party cannot be overlooked. Jesus said that Christian principles include loving our enemies and praying for those who persecute us (Matthew 5:44), so praying for our political opponents should be a natural extension of any Republican's Christian faith.

Troublingly, no one else in the group challenged this sentiment, as they had other statements. I hope this does not mean that the Republican Party is losing its faith in prayer or Judeo-Christian values. I remain steadfast in my belief in prayer's efficacy and envision a future where both voters and politicians routinely seek divine guidance for our nation.

Shawn Tweten, Mankato, Minn.

The writer is a Republican candidate for U.S. House in District 1.





STATE INFRASTRUCTURE

Vote Johnson Stewart, civil engineer

Most of Minnesota's dams are "either nearing the end of their life cycle or have reached the end of their life cycle," notes Minnesota's top safety engineer ("They held. But next time?" July 13). Yet, this article continues, recent infrastructure bonding bills have left "many other projects in limbo," including, notably, flood mitigation work.

How valuable a forward-looking water management and infrastructure expert would be in the Legislature, walking the walk and talking the talk of both her infrastructure expertise and her Minnesota Senate experience. That's "her" expertise, because Sen. (and civil engineer) Ann Johnson Stewart is running hard to return to the state Senate, and the timing for her return couldn't be more crucial.

Johnson Stewart is that singular individual, with both Senate experience (the Senate seat she won in 2020 with 59% of the vote was redrawn), and a decadeslong record of civil engineering and small-business prowess.

The special primary for the District 45 Senate seat is Aug. 13. In a Senate where catching up with aging infrastructure is in everyone's interest, statewide and across the aisle, Johnson Stewart brings the necessary technical and political skills to help carry these critical, potentially lifesaving, projects over the legislative finish line.

Peter Hill, Minnetonka





DEPRESSION TREATMENT

Magnetism on the brain

The Star Tribune's July 1 article on Allina Health's dramatic expansion of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy is a welcome validation of this important noninvasive treatment for depression ("Magnetic therapy for depression makes gains"). I hope it gets more physicians and mental health professionals to seriously consider it as a treatment option. For people with intractable and seemingly untreatable depression, it can be a miracle. I've been recommending TMS for patients since 2014. Our clinics, Advanced Brain + Body Clinic in Golden Valley and Manlove Brain + Body Health in Rapid City, S.D., have administered more than 14,000 TMS treatments.

For a society in which the norm for psychiatric treatment is an oral medication, inducing a mild current in the brain with a magnet may seem a little wild. But recent research shows that TMS helps fix brain signals that are going the wrong direction. It also helps modulate brain wave lengths by teaching parts of your brain to function at their optimal capacity using measurable frequencies. That said, it does not work for everyone. But with TMS, (es)ketamine, vagal nerve stimulation and new medications on the market, treatment-resistant depression is more treatable than ever.

Stephen Manlove, Golden Valley

The writer is a psychiatrist and owner, Advanced Brain + Body Clinic.