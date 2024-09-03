Readers Write: Donald Trump’s campaign strategy, Israeli hostages, Labor Day, State Fair

It’s almost comical to think that Brehm would expect anyone — Democrat, Republican or independent — to believe that Trump can or will change his temperament and demeanor for a second presidential term. If there is anything consistent about Trump these past eight-plus years, it is his inability to do exactly what Brehm suggests. Trump thrives on name-calling, cruelty and general lack of decorum, rarely providing any details on policy or policy specifics. He knows that many of his followers believe this approach is what makes him so special, even if voting for him and his policy positions is against their own best interests. He rewards those who are loyal to him and him alone and stampedes those who dare challenge his thinking. None of this has changed since his last term, and he has never expressed that it would change in a second term. Why would anyone think otherwise?