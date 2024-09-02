Labor Day: In praise of quiet competence

Desperate, the owners reached out to Ellis Towing, a modest sized company in Bemidji. The owner drove over to the Gunflint Trail and assessed the situation. The next day, he and three of his fellow workers arrived on the scene. For the next few days these unsung laborers worked day and night to rig a makeshift flotation device. They then got into the frigid waters in wetsuits, perilously positioned the floating pontoon cylinders in the ice and their tow truck atop buckling ice and slowly but steadily pulled the tractor to safety.