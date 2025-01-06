Readers Write: Climate, Jan. 6 anniversary, Vikings vs. Lions, Xcel rate hikes
As far as climate solutions go, let’s start local.
My heart goes out to those impacted by the postponement or cancellation of the two sled dog races near Lake Superior, also to the many recreational skiers who need natural snow to enjoy their skinny skis (“Lack of ice and snow along route postpones Beargrease,” Jan. 3). And thanks to Cassidy Hettesheimer for their article, which gives me, as a Birkie skier of four-plus decades, some hope that climate solutions can be discussed on the sports pages (“Nordic ski coaches ponder future,” Jan. 4). With snow-making now an essential element for the success of any cross-country ski program, what are ski programs going to do after temps hit 28 degrees Fahrenheit and snow-making ceases?
Out at Hyland Lake Park Reserve last week training for my first Kortelopet, I asked a group of high-school skiers from the Eagan Nordic team, “Do your teammates talk about the lack of snow and what it means for skiing’s future?” They smiled, looking a bit unprepared for such a question, and acknowledged that it was important for the future of the sport they love.
Not wanting to leave them without an outlet for action, I mentioned that another district, Edina Public Schools, had applied for two electric school buses through a $5 billion Environmental Protection Agency grant program. The skiers’ demeanors shifted as they realized their own school district could do something to slow climate change. As we departed, one of the girls asked me: “What was the name of that agency again?”
Our society is at a crossroads. Our warming world is a complicated situation. The simple solution is to slow our burning of fossil fuels and move toward renewables: solar, wind, nuclear, geothermal, etc. Why shouldn’t our devotion to sports be part of the conversation?
The most effective and easiest thing? Talk about climate and watch the solutions rise to the surface. Humans are good at solving problems when we discuss with respect and concern for the health of future generations. Perhaps the Nordic coaches can include climate conversations in their training programs. A bunch of EV buses would be a good place to start — here’s the link to learn more: epa.gov/cleanschoolbus.
Paul Thompson, Edina
The writer is co-founder of Cool Planet, an Edina-based climate advocacy group.
It’s not “vacant” land (“You see a vacant lot. He sees a fix to St. Cloud’s housing woes,” front page, Jan. 6). To the right of the man in the lead photo of the article is a bluebird house. Just because the land isn’t overrun with humans and houses doesn’t mean it’s “vacant.” Grasslands such as the one depicted are rapidly disappearing ecotypes, yet they provide home to numerous species including coyotes, foxes, moles, shrews, skunks, possibly salamanders, turtles and rare and wonderful bird species like bluebirds, bobolinks and meadowlarks. Natural spaces provide climate cooling and respite for humans. We must change our attitude about where we decide to build and about the incessantly burgeoning human population. Concurrent with the climate crisis is an extinction crisis; we are building ourselves and other beings out of house and home.
Catherine Zimmer, St. Paul
The writer is an environmental scientist.
JAN. 6 ANNIVERSARY
We saw what really happened
No, just no. The headline on the front page of Monday’s Minnesota Star Tribune is a blatant example of rewriting history. “Trump transforms Jan. 6 narrative” and the subheading imply that the lies that Donald Trump continues to spout are a done deal — that he has, in fact, succeeded in “transforming” a horrific, violent attack on a peaceful transfer of power into a “day of love.”
No doubt that the president-elect, a convicted felon, has tried to spread this lie. But shame on the Star Tribune for contributing to sustaining that lie. We saw what we saw on that horrible day in January 2021. In “1984,” George Orwell envisioned that an authoritarian regime would one day demand the public to “reject the evidence of your eyes and ears.” The headline encourages us to do just that.
We know what actually happened on that day. It was an assault on the very heart of our democracy. Trump hasn’t transformed anything.
Laurie Eaton, Plymouth
Excellent coverage in the Minnesota Star Tribune on President-elect Trump’s attempt to reshape the narrative, and his critical role in the deadly mayhem on the steps of our U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. I am concerned, however, about the headline for that story — “Trump transforms Jan. 6 narrative.” Trump’s attempt to create this transformation from lies to “his truth” is only possible if we let him. The headline appears to indicate that he has successfully accomplished this. I disagree, and I believe others do as well. We will not let his lies stand unchallenged. This is important.
Susan Sisola, Minneapolis
A “day of love.” Yes, love of me, Trump. Love me, me, me.
Robert LeClaire, Fridley
VIKINGS VS. LIONS
It’s been like this for decades
To the younger generation of Vikings fans who are disappointed with the Vikings’ dismal loss to the Detroit Lions, welcome to the world of us Vikings baby boomers. My generation watched the Vikings lose four Super Bowls and several NFC Championships. Thus, forgive us boomers when we do not seem very excited about the team, or if we do not participate in the “Skol” clap. Many of us have watched the ups and downs of the Vikings since the 1960s. My recommendation to our younger fans is to not get too excited about the Vikings and don’t expect too much. It makes for better Monday mornings.
Corby Pelto, Minneapolis
First down and hand off for a run. Second down, throw a pass. Then repeat this approach over and over again. The Vikings’ play-calling in Detroit was as creative, surprising and innovative as watching a turnip field try to grow a crop during a severe drought. Coach Kevin O’Connell needs to overhaul and jump-start his play-calling the same way his defense has approached each game all year long. Stop being so predictable, boring and tedious. Single incredible plays won’t be enough. Not if you want to win a championship.
Charles A. Lipkin, Golden Valley
XCEL RATE HIKES
Let me just empty my pockets ... again
The headline in the Minnesota Star Tribune on Jan. 3 warned us of another increase in our electric bills (“Temporary 5.2% increase for Xcel bills,” front page). Xcel says it needs the money to build more wind and solar plants, while needing added funding to retire existing systems long since bought and paid for.
But, not to worry; the company expects to get hundreds of millions of dollars in new tax credits. Really? Wait a minute. Where do tax credits come from? The government; but where does the government get its money? Taxpayers, of course, who are also the rate payers.
This is a form of circular thinking, a zero-sum game. Why do companies and governments talk this nonsense to us? They must think the consumer and taxpayer will believe anything they’re told. Hmmm, I wonder if Xcel has any bridges for sale?
Earl Faulkner Sr., Edina
