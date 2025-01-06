Readers Write: Climate, Jan. 6 anniversary, Vikings vs. Lions, Xcel rate hikes

To the younger generation of Vikings fans who are disappointed with the Vikings’ dismal loss to the Detroit Lions, welcome to the world of us Vikings baby boomers. My generation watched the Vikings lose four Super Bowls and several NFC Championships. Thus, forgive us boomers when we do not seem very excited about the team, or if we do not participate in the “Skol” clap. Many of us have watched the ups and downs of the Vikings since the 1960s. My recommendation to our younger fans is to not get too excited about the Vikings and don’t expect too much. It makes for better Monday mornings.