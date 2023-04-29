Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes letters from readers online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

Thank you for printing the article about the Capri Glee choir in the April 23 Variety section. Front page, no less! So often what's reported about the North Side is the "if it bleeds, it leads" stories. This story is the story of my North Side and that of many of the rest of us who live, play and work here.

We are a multicultural family, and we help and support each other through the good times as well as the challenges.

The Capri Glee choir is a labor of love for those of us who sing and for J.D. and Fred Steele, our multitalented director and keyboardist. They are truly wonderful musicians who are giving back to this community, and we can feel the joy they bring with every rehearsal.

I hope there are full houses at performances so we can share our love and our community with everyone, whether you live here or are visiting for the evening.

Jeanne Torma, Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS POLICING

Keep the pressure on

Thanks to the Star Tribune journalists who filed a data practices request to obtain Minneapolis Police Department response time numbers that the city declined to provide — even while vaguely citing "response times" to justify its Third Precinct agenda ("Torched precinct stirs new anxieties," front page, April 23).

That the MPD has "hemorrhaged officers" is likely a key factor, to be sure. Depending on whom you ask, you'll get differing perspectives about why so many officers have left. Many of us strongly suspect it's because George Floyd's murder heightened demands for accountability and meaningful change — that we still haven't seen, and that the MPD is fundamentally loath to embrace.

It's important to remember the 2021 Reuters news agency investigation, "Hands Off Patrol," which documented a de facto work slowdown by MPD officers. From that report: "The officer added that police sometimes deliberately take a longer route than necessary to respond to calls." It's hard not to view that as retribution, a clear and hostile response to community calls for justice.

Since May 2020 we've seen this department double down on the status quo. Per the state Department of Human Rights, that includes but is not limited to racial profiling, racist and misogynist language, excessive force, and failure/refusal to provide needed medical attention. Also since May 2020, Dolal Idd, Amir Locke, and Tekle Sundberg have been killed by MPD officers. And Jaleel Stallings was rightly awarded a $1.5 million settlement for his assault at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Only a city administration wildly out of touch with its constituents would be surprised by the response to these "listening sessions." On the most rudimentary level, we're still not being heard.

Susan Maas, Minneapolis

MINNESOTA DEMOGRAPHICS

Thanks for Tice column — and there's more to report

My thanks to D.J. Tice for his review in his April 23 column of the State Demographic Center's 2023 report on the economic status of Minnesotans ("The many gaps of a changing state"). The obvious question is why has an analysis of this nature not appeared earlier on these pages? Public discussion of the important issues of income and learning disparities, among others, first surfaced a number of years ago. Since that time, the general public has had little more than the highly aggregated data that first ignited the debate with which to attempt to come to grips with the problem.

Tice makes it clear that to solve problems, we must thoroughly understand them. Data such as that produced by the SDC and thoughtful analysis are the foundation of effective policy solutions. Minnesota government at all levels, as well as local businesses, have invested millions of dollars in an attempt to redress these disparities. I am curious to know if these expenditures have made a difference. The State Demographic Center's report of 2018 has been out there for five years. In addition to ringing the alarm bells about inequality in this state, the Star Tribune could continue to shine brighter light on this pernicious problem by following up on Tice's article with an insightful comparison of the two reports.

Martin Cooney, Minneapolis

RECENT OPINIONS

All that, and this I'd add …

I am a devoted reader of the Star Tribune paper for many years and make a point to read the Readers Write, Editorials and Opinion Exchange offerings daily, whether at home with my delivered paper or digitally when out of town.

In last Sunday's paper, I felt there were a few letters that I needed to personally respond to, due my total agreement with them all!

The first was on replacing Joan Gabel, the departing president of the University of Minnesota. The letter writer's idea of looking internally for a new president seems to be the most logical and cost-effective method for the university to explore for our state. He even stated it has been a successful method of previous presidents at the university.

The second topic I was thrilled to see voiced by readers was the negative reaction to "gun bingo." Given the many deaths due to gun violence of late, I can't imagine anyone with common sense thinking of guns as a good choice as a prize. Seriously, not one person spoke up and thought: "Hmm … not a good idea for a winner?"

My third letter in agreement was by the volunteer who reads to students at a school in Stillwater. Kudos to her for helping reinforcing reading skills with kids. So important, especially now with the state announcing our reading test scores are dropping. The focus on teaching reading in our schools needs more attention.

And last, welcome to Mike Thompson, the new editorial cartoonist. Enjoyed your letter of introduction and look forward to your "visual opinions," as you named them. I'm sure readers will find some delightful and some offensive, but that's OK! We all have different views on every topic in life.

I truly wish more people would take the time to read these sections of your paper and give their feedback. One can always learn from others' thoughts and opinions.

Deb Schaefgen, Maple Grove

NURSING HOMES

Further considerations

The focus of the April 23 editorial ("More help vital for state's nursing homes") was on how long-term care communities need more financial support from the state and the effects that the underfunding has had, especially in rural Minnesota. The Legislature has pending bills (SF 997 and HF 1019) that would create an expansion of Minnesota tort law that is unnecessary and would significantly increase the cost of lawsuits to the long-term care communities and many other health-care-related businesses. Current Minnesota law allows family members a recovery for the loss of a loved one, and this expansion of the law would only further burden the entities that are caring for our elderly. I suggest that the editors explore those pending bills to further their analysis.

Steve Plunkett, Minneapolis

The writer is an attorney.

•••

The editorial on nursing homes seems to think that cost-shifting is a good thing. What it does is let the government deliberately underpay the cost of care and force businesses and individuals who pay for their own care to help pay for the care of those under public programs. It is why my family's health care premiums went from $4,000 with a $2,500 deductible in 2012, before implementation of the Affordable Care Act, to $26,000 with a $13,500 deductible by 2019. Cost-shifting is only good if you don't pay your own bills Let the government pay its own bills.

Darcy Kroells, Green Isle, Minn.