Readers Write: Candidate misstatements, support for Trump

Saturday’s Star Tribune piece on the weight of past embellishments is undoubtedly catnip to Donald Trump supporters, who now also have Sen. JD Vance’s lies to ignore or use tortured logic to justify when they vote for the leaders of the free world (“Gaffe or lie? Walz’s words on China meet scrutiny,” Oct. 5). No real problem since Trump’s cruel mendacity — shocking and truly disturbing to half the U.S. and most of the developed world’s democracies — is now internalized and ignored, if not welcomed, by his eager supporters. But to those independent voters who may be paying attention to these Walz verbal gaffes, I invite you to think about when they were said and who they directly affected, then compare them to Vance’s recent remarks — just those since on the campaign trail. Outright lies that resulted in death threats. Then think about the character revealed by their reactions when both candidates were called out: Walz nervously stumbling over explanation and apology. Vance smoothly justifying vicious and harmful lies without either logic or apology. He added two jaw dropping, bizarro-world lies in the debate with the same smooth and shameless delivery. So the GOP presents us with two candidates for whom truth is a victim and, even at the national policy level, is not just a nuisance but an enemy to be vanquished. This is not the America I grew up in.