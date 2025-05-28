Rays and Twins meet with series tied 1-1

Minnesota Twins (30-24, second in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (27-27, second in the AL East)
Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Pablo Lopez (4-2, 2.31 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Rays: Drew Rasmussen (3-4, 2.60 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -111, Twins -108; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays and Minnesota Twins meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.
Tampa Bay has a 17-19 record at home and a 27-27 record overall. The Rays are 10-3 in games when they hit at least two home runs.
Minnesota has a 30-24 record overall and a 12-16 record in road games. The Twins have the fourth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.25.
The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams square off this season.