Sports

Rays and Twins meet with series tied 1-1

Minnesota Twins (30-24, second in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (27-27, second in the AL East)

The Associated Press
May 28, 2025 at 8:02AM

Minnesota Twins (30-24, second in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (27-27, second in the AL East)

Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Pablo Lopez (4-2, 2.31 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Rays: Drew Rasmussen (3-4, 2.60 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -111, Twins -108; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays and Minnesota Twins meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Tampa Bay has a 17-19 record at home and a 27-27 record overall. The Rays are 10-3 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Minnesota has a 30-24 record overall and a 12-16 record in road games. The Twins have the fourth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.25.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has 10 doubles and seven home runs for the Rays. Brandon Lowe is 14 for 35 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .248 batting average, 2.22 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Twins: 6-4, .234 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Rays: Jonny Deluca: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (groin), Ha-Seong Kim: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Bigge: 15-Day IL (lat), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jake Mangum: 10-Day IL (groin), Richie Palacios: 10-Day IL (knee), Alex Faedo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kevin Kelly: 15-Day IL (glute), Nathan Lavender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Luke Keaschall: 60-Day IL (forearm), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (forearm), Byron Buxton: 7-Day IL (head), Michael Tonkin: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Wallner: 10-Day IL (hamstring)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Oilers visit the Stars with 3-1 series lead

Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5, in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (50-26-6, in the Central Division)

Sports

Florida takes 3-1 series lead into game 5 against Carolina

Sports

Rays and Twins meet with series tied 1-1