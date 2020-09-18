Diagnosis murder

“Ratched” isn’t officially part of the “American Horror Story” franchise, but it might as well be since Ryan Murphy is behind the camera and his favorite leading lady, Sarah Paulson, is in front of it. The series, a prequel to the Oscar-winning movie “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” may have more gross-out moments than anything you’ve ever endured on the small screen. Just having Paulson’s Nurse Ratched confess that bologna is her favorite food was enough to give me the creeps.

Now streaming on Netflix

There’s no place like home

There’s little doubt that Jimmy Kimmel will deliver plenty of laughs as host of the virtual edition of the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards. But which of the winners will shine while receiving their awards from home? Judging who gives the best virtual acceptance speech may be the night’s most exciting contest. Check out our take right after the ceremonies at startribune.com or in Monday’s print edition.

7 p.m. Sunday, KSTP, Ch. 5

They got the beat

“L.A.’s Finest” would be just another buddy-cop drama if Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba weren’t pulling the triggers. They have such a good time playing “Bad Boys” they don’t seem to care they’ve been assigned to Cliché City. The action scenes are so fast and furious, you may barely notice that part-time Minnesotan Ernie Hudson is cast as Union’s estranged father.

7 p.m. Monday, KMSP, Ch. 9

Saint and sinner

Donald Trump supporters who are convinced the media is out to tarnish their man won’t find relief in “The Choice 2020: Trump vs. Biden.” This “Frontline” special points out the shortcomings of both candidates, but ultimately paints the Democratic contender as a compassionate fighter. Director Michael Kirk can’t seem to find anything positive to say about the president, even taking swipes at “The Apprentice.” The film probably won’t sway any voters one way or the other.

8 p.m. Tuesday, TPT, Ch. 2

The scene of the crime

The mysterious murders of Jeffrey MacDonald’s family already inspired the bestselling book and TV movie “Fatal Vision.” But true-crime buff Errol Morris is convinced there’s more to the story. The five-part documentary “A Wilderness of Error” tracks the filmmaker’s quest to prove the convicted doctor’s innocence. The series relies far too much on re-enactments and dramatized testimony, but viewers looking for a follow-up to “The Jinx” and “Making a Murderer” won’t have any serious objections.

8 p.m. Friday, FX. Episodes also streaming on Hulu one day after their cable premieres