Girls’ basketball: Minnesota’s Top 10 recruits

The Star Tribune’s Ron Haggstrom ranks his top recruits in the state:

1. Maya Nnaji, Hopkins

6-4 forward, jr: A Top 10 recruit in the nation for the Class of 2022 with size and agility. (College: undecided).

2. Mara Braun, Wayzata

5-11 guard, jr.: Wasn’t intimidated by head-to-head matchups with Paige Bueckers. (College: undecided).

3. Sophie Hart, Farmington

6-5 center, sr.: A defensive stalwart in the paint that the Gophers were hoping to land. (College: North Carolina State).

4. Adalia McKenzie, Park Center

5-10 guard, sr.: A versatile and multidimensional player who excels in the open court. (College: Illinois).

5. Mallory Heyer, Chaska

6-2 forward, jr.: A physical, aggressive frontcourt player who is relentless. (College: Minnesota).

6. Amaya Battle, Hopkins

5-11 guard, jr.: Knows how to change speeds and can play multiple positions. (College: undecided).

7. Taylor Woodson, Hopkins

6-0 guard, soph.: Averaged over 14 points per game as a freshman in star-studded lineup. (College: undecided).

8. Jenna Johnson, Wayzata

6-2 forward, sr.: Rebounding from a torn ACL after scoring at nearly a 23-point per game clip. (College: Utah).

9. Tessa Johnson, St. Michael-Albertville

5-11 guard, soph.: Can hit the three as well as get to the rim. (College: undecided).

10. Katie Borowicz, Roseau

5-6 guard, sr.: Lack of size overcome by leadership ability and competitive drive. (College: Minnesota).

