A trio of Wild Game 7 comebacks: The Wild have won three Game 7s in their franchise history, accounting for three of the four times they have won a playoff series. In the 2003 playoffs, they stunned Colorado by scoring the tying goal with less than five minutes left in regulation before Andrew Brunette’s game-winner in overtime of Game 7. In the next round, they were down 2-0 to host Vancouver in Game 7 before storming back to win 4-2 (including three goals in the third). And in the 2014 playoffs they scored the tying goal with 2:27 left in regulation before winning 5-4 in overtime of Game 7.