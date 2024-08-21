“Getting access to capital in a small community like this is so hard because people just assume, and maybe correctly, that the return is never going to be as robust here as what you’re going to get in a bigger community,” said Marshall Helmberger, co-founder of the Timberjay newspaper and executive director of the Tower Economic Development Authority. “You really have to find people with a little different vision, maybe who aren’t completely focused on the bottom line, which is somebody like Orlyn.”