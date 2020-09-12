A couple of hundred people — waving American flags, singing patriotic songs, wearing pro-Donald Trump T shirts and eschewing face masks — gathered in front of the Minnesota State Capitol Saturday for an event billed as United We Stand & Patriots March for America.

Speakers drew applause with familiar conservative arguments: that face-mask requirements violate citizens’ rights, that the dangers of COVID-19 have been exaggerated, that Trump should be reelected.

Speakers also emphasized political issues surrounding race, some comparing left-wing politics that touch on issues of race to slavery. At least a couple of dozen people of color were in the audience, and several of the speakers were Black.

Among them was Joy Villa, a Los Angeles-based singer who has become well-known on social media as a Black woman who expresses outspoken conservative views.

“We see color, but we don’t make it all about who we are,” Villa said. “They want to reduce Black people to their bodies. I will say it again — slavery is over.”

About 20 counterprotesters stood on the sidelines and engaged in shouting matches with people in the audience. Two who tried to break through lines of State Patrol officers surrounding the rally were arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and interfering with a permitted assembly, said State Patrol Lt. Kevin Skalsky.