Jose Berrios will seek his eighth victory of the season tonight as the Twins face the White Sox at Target Field (7:10 p.m., BSN).

It's raining, with rain in the forecast, so there could be delays.

Berrios (7-2, 3.52 ERA) will square off against lefthander Carlos Rodon (6-3, 2.37).

Nelson Cruz, sidelined by a sore neck in Monday's 8-5 Twins victory, will be back in the lineup tonight. Josh Donaldson (hamstring) will not.

Manager Rocco Baldelli said Michael Pineda will come off the injured list Wednesday to start the noon finale of the series.

The White Sox, already hard hit by injuries, said catcher Yasmani Grandal will be lost for 4-6 weeks because of a torn left knee tendon.

Chicago is in first place in the AL Central, 13.5 games ahead of the fourth-place Twins.

WHITE SOX LINEUP

Adam Eaton, RF

Yoan Moncada, 3B

Jose Abreu, 1B

Brian Goodwin, CF

Leury Garcia, 2B

Gavin Sheets, DH

Andrew Vaughn, LF

Zack Collins, C

Danny Mendick, SS

TWINS LINEUP

Luis Arraez, 3B

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Nelson Cruz, DH

Alex Kirilloff, LF

Ryan Jeffers, C

Max Kepler, RF

Miguel Sano, 1B

Gilberto Celestino, CF

Andrelton Simmons, SS