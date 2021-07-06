Thanks to Josh Donaldson for giving me an excuse to exhume the greatest quote in the history of Twins rivalries.

Former White Sox manager and current broadcaster Ozzie Guillen said of then-White Sox catcher A.J. Pierzynski: "If you play against him, you hate him. If you play with him, you hate him a little less.''

Pierzynski became the central figure in Twins-Sox rivalry in the '90s. The Twins wouldn't have turned the corner in the early 2000s without him. The White Sox wouldn't have won the World Series in 2005 without him. The rivalry would have been bland as concession-stand ketchup without him.

Pierzynski had many faults, but he was the rare modern-day ballplayer who wanted no part of union brotherhood when he was on the field. He crossed the line of professional decency when he intentionally stepped on Justin Morneau's foot at first base. Otherwise, he employed the kind of desperate gamesmanship that should be a hallmark of the game.

Donaldson has Pierzynski's competitive DNA and a much higher OPS.

Torii Hunter was the last Twin willing to call out teammates and demand intensity in the clubhouse and dugout. For a franchise that has prided itself on fielding nice players, Donaldson is a breath of ghost pepper.

I was ambivalent about Donaldson until recently. In 2020, he signed the richest contract in Twins history, then failed to perform to expectations or stay healthy. In the past few weeks, he's made a case for the Twins keeping him even if other teams ask for him at the trade deadline. You could see him being the stiletto that stirs the drink in 2022.

For the rest of 2021, Donaldson may be the only Twin who can keep our interest.

In just a few weeks, he has accused pitchers of cheating, and been proved right. In his past eight games before Monday, he has hit .346 with a gaudy 1.175 OPS and three home runs.

He has called out White Sox starter Lucas Giolito on the field, in the media and in the parking lot, jumping off the Twins' bus to confront him, causing some observers to worry that Donaldson might punch him.

He even brought Guillen back into the conversation. Guillen and Twins manager Ron Gardenhire were friendly in the 2000s as their teams feuded, and Guillen gave the Twins' slap-hitters the "Piranhas'' nickname.

Donaldson is a piranha who can hit, and hit back. When Guillen ripped Donaldson, Donaldson noted, accurately, that Guillen was a terrible hitter who once praised the evil Fidel Castro.

I asked Twins manager Rocco Baldelli if he enjoyed Donaldson's outspokenness, aware that confrontation is not usually the Twins way.

"I actually have,'' Baldelli said. "We're talking about important questions that have come up in the game recently and questions that affect all of us on the field, and that especially affect the players…

"It's been a select few players that have driven it and it's probably way overdue. ... We're trying to work through a problem here and I do consider it a problem.''

With no clubhouse access the past two seasons, reporters have been unable to enjoy the full Donaldson experience, but he is known for needling teammates and coaches, demanding competitiveness, working extra in the batting cage and staying after games to talk baseball.

On Monday, he was out of the lineup with a hamstring strain, yet was still the most interesting figure in the ballpark. He ran the bases early in the afternoon and could return any day.

As horrible as the Twins have been this season, and as real as their pitching problems have been, they could be a little fortuitous health away from fielding a dangerous lineup. Put Byron Buxton and Donaldson at the top of the order, and you would not need any piranhas.

So I would ask the Twins to keep Donaldson. He's worthy of being hated a little less.