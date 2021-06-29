Radisson Hotel Group Americas will move its headquarters next year from Minnetonka into the newly completed 10 West End building in St. Louis Park, officials announced this week.

The long term lease will give the expanding hotel operator 36,000 square feet of space in the new speculative 11-story building that Ryan Companies and Excelsior Group began constructing in late 2019 and finished in January 2021.

The lease in the Class A office building, located by Interstate 394, was arranged by Transwestern Real Estate Serviceson behalf of Minneapolis-based Ryan Cos.

"Radisson Hotel Group Americas is an incredible Minnesota-based hotel company and their long-term commitment to 10 West End further reinforces the demand for high quality suburban office space in the I-394 corridor," said Tony Barranco, Ryan's senior vice president of real estate development.

In moving to the 343,000 square foot building, Radisson joins the Nebraska-based engineering and construction firm HDR, which in September signed a lease for 48,000 square feet, and Hopkins-based CarVal Investors, which signed a lease for 35,000 square feet in March.

Other new tenants include Two Harbors, Aerotek, and Blackburn and Charlie & Co. The building is now more than 50% leased.

The leasing activity is a hopeful sign that the slow down in office leasing activity caused by the pandemic may be over. For more than a year tenants paused real estate decisions as their office workers worked remotely from home, creating ghost towns out of most office towers across the Twin Cities.

The new 10 West End is considered the first speculative office construction in the city of St. Louis Park in roughly 20 years.

Features include high-tech conference and collaborative work spaces, fitness facilities, balconies, ramp parking and a top-floor deck for tenants.