With everything decided and any pressure – at least for the moment – lifted, the Lynx went out and finished the regular season Saturday against Indiana at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

Phoenix’s loss to Seattle Friday clinched the fourth spot in the WNBA for the Lynx, who will have a first-round bye. They play in a second-round game Thursday at 6 p.m. on ESPN2.

But back to Saturday.

It was a loose game without a ton of defense and with some different combinations; Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve sat rookie guard Crystal Dangerfield to give her some rest.

In her place, former University of Minnesota star Rachel Banham made her first start since 2018 and promptly had a career game as the Lynx won 98-86.

Banham made her first seven shots. She had a career high in assists by halftime. By the time it ended she had scored a career-high 29 points and dished out 10 assists in a career-high 36 minutes, getting the first double-double of her career.

Banham shot 10-for-14 overall and made seven of eight three-pointers.

Nine of those points came in the third quarter, when the Lynx grew a one-point halftime lead to as many as 13, ultimately leading by nine entering the fourth. Banham’s assist to Napheesa Collier with 3:37 left in the game gave her 10 assists, the leader on a night in which Damiris Dantas had eight assists, Odyssey Sims seven.

Right behind Banham was Collier. Perhaps surprisingly playing a lot of minutes – she played every minute until being taken out with 2:52 left to play, Collier finished her second regular season with23 points on 10-for-14 shooting. She and Banham combined to hit 20 of 28 shots. Dantas had 15 points and Sims had points for the Lynx (14-8), who ended a three-game losing streak.

Indiana (6-16) was led by Kelsey Mitchell’s 20 points. Tiffany Mitchell came off the bench to score 14. Candace Dupree had 12.

The Lynx had an eight-point first quarter lead evaporate with a Fever 9-0 run to end the quarter, putting Indianapolis up a point. A 9-2 run gave the Lynx a seven-point lead late in the second quarter, but Minnesota needed a jumper from Banham to put them up 49-48 at the half.

The Lynx started the second half on a 10-4 run to take control of the game, pushing the lead to as many as 13.

