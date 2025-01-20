From the Editorial Board: ‘Quiet but jolting’: An inauguration day roundup

In one sense, the next four years are always beginning as we speak. It’s a revolving time frame that invites prediction but is bound to defy it. Yet, at regular intervals in America, the transition to “the next four years” has a definite demarcation, with pomp and circumstance and, sometimes, a decisive swerve in direction. The return of President Donald Trump on Monday was one such time. Here are thoughts about the Inauguration Day’s events from members of the Minnesota Star Tribune Editorial Board.