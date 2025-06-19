Editorial Board: Gun control, reform among Melissa Hortman’s missions

Opinion editor’s note: Editorials represent the opinions of the Minnesota Star Tribune Editorial Board, which operates independently from the newsroom.
Melissa Hortman — who along with her husband, Mark, was shot and killed Saturday by an armed intruder — spent her legislative career trying to make Minnesota safer. Both as a member of the Legislature and speaker of the House, Hortman was a persistent advocate for stronger gun laws, not in the abstract but as a direct response to the toll of gun violence in communities across the state.
We know this well because Hortman occasionally amplified her voice in the Opinion pages of the Minnesota Star Tribune.
She pressed for background checks on all gun sales. She championed red flag laws to temporarily remove guns from people deemed dangerous. She sought new restrictions on firearm modifications and increased penalties for illegal gun purchases.
And she got results: Under her leadership, Minnesota passed some of its most significant gun-safety laws in a generation.
But on Saturday, the kind of tragedy she spent years working to prevent struck in her own home. The Hortmans were killed in what state and federal authorities have labeled an assassination. We don’t know all the details, but another Minnesota legislative family that was targeted in the same manner only half an hour earlier but survived — Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette — were hit by nine and eight bullets, respectively, according to Yvette.
In her public statements and writing, Hortman returned often to one central truth — that “Minnesotans deserve to be safe at school, at work, at home and in their communities,” as she wrote at the end of the 2023 session in a commentary co-authored with the Sen. Kari Dziedzic. (Dziedzic died of cancer in late 2024. If you’ve not yet seen it, please read Editorial Board member Rochelle Olson’s June 15 column on their legacy as leaders.)