Editorial Board Cheers & Jeers: Celebrating the life of a legendary defense attorney

Opinion editor’s note: Editorials represent the opinions of the Minnesota Star Tribune Editorial Board, which operates independently from the newsroom.
•••
Cheers to a long, productive life
The life of Joe Friedberg was recounted in stories last week at a gathering in St. Paul that was long on stories about the colorful, brilliant defense lawyer who died in June 2024 of colon cancer at 87. The recollections and tributes about the “godfather” of Minnesota defense lawyers came from friends, renowned lawyers themselves, including Paul Engh, Doug Kelley, Peter Wold, U.S. District Court Judge Donovan Frank, former chief federal defenders Dan Scott and Peter Thompson to Ryan Pacyga and Bruce Rivers. There were the wild and crazy, but true, stories, including one from Thompson about a gun-toting Friedberg collecting payment from a client on a dark roadside in Wright County via a bag of cash tossed out a car window. There were stories about Friedberg the raconteur whose sly charm won over judges, juries and prosecutors with ease. There were the stories as well about the consistent kindness of Friedberg, the friend who called to chat several times a week and who always had time to help. “I had a lot of hard things in my life get softer because of his compassion,” Thompson said. Friend after friend recalled how Friedberg was that rare character who somehow exceeded his wild, wonderful reputation.
Jeers to irresponsible fire management
Parker Wilson of Duluth was accused of starting the Camp House wildfire in northeast Minnesota this spring that destroyed more than 150 buildings. Mystifyingly, Wilson, 27, was only fined $175 after a Department of Natural Resources investigation determined he failed to extinguish a campfire on his property near Brimson, Minn. St. Louis County estimates the blaze, which covered 12,000 acres, resulted in about $2.3 million in property damage. Were he dead, Smokey Bear would be rolling in his grave.
Cheers to the Northern Lights
For a few precious hours this week, the wonder of the night sky brought us together, and it was good for the soul. It’s hard to remember when the aurora has put on such a show. Green and fuchsia danced above much of Minnesota. Then the crimson arrived, revealing itself in streaks that looked like someone had taken a paintbrush to our little corner of the universe. Those who stepped outside early in the evening Tuesday understandably began posting spectacular photos on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and BlueSky. The stunning images created a chain reaction, with others going outside to see the otherworldly fireworks for themselves. For a moment, beauty filled our social media newsfeeds. Everyday problems and divisions melted away as we stopped to take in the glorious glow. We weren’t Republicans or Democrats. Or Vikings or Packers fans. Instead, we were humans marveling at nature, having fun together and urging everyone else to come outside and join the party. As evenings go, it doesn’t get more magical than this. It’s wonderful so many Minnesotans chose to celebrate.
Jeers to Congress
The House and Senate failed to extend the Affordable Care Act’s enhanced subsidies for those who buy health insurance on their own. The COVID-era boost lifted the income eligibility cap for the landmark law’s assistance, which acts as an instant discount on monthly premiums. The change helped early retirees, entrepreneurs and farm families who made too much previously to qualify for aid but still struggled to buy coverage. Differences over the extension were at the heart of the federal government shutdown, which mercifully ended Wednesday night after a record 43 days. Republicans didn’t support the extension, and Democrats folded earlier this week. Left in the lurch are families in Minnesota and elsewhere, many of whom will face serious hikes in coverage costs beginning in January.
Cheers to the U.S. Supreme Court
The high court rejected a petition on Monday by Kentucky clerk Kim Davis to overturn the 2015 decision that legalized same-sex marriage in all 50 states. Following the Obergefell v. Hodges decision, Davis refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples and was sued by a couple she refused to marry. She continued her legal fight, despite ultimately being ordered by a jury to pay $360,000 to the couple. While some analysts considered her case a long shot, Justice Clarence Thomas’ concurring opinion in the decision overturning Roe v. Wade suggested that SCOTUS revisit Obergefell — leaving some in the LGBTQ community concerned. Let us hope the high court’s unambiguous disinterest in revisiting this landmark case serves as a definitive end to Davis’ decadelong crusade against gay people.
Jeers to weaponized hunger
The horrendous seesaw battle over SNAP payouts became a wedge issue in the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. SNAP is the federally funded anti-hunger program used by 42 million Americans to put food on the table. An added jeers to the reality that one in eight Americans could go hungry in such a rich nation. Regardless of where one lined up on the necessity or merits of the shutdown, the fact that tens of millions could ever be intentionally forced to go without food in the U.S. is totally abhorrent.