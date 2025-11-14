Editorial Board Cheers & Jeers: Celebrating the life of a legendary defense attorney

For a few precious hours this week, the wonder of the night sky brought us together, and it was good for the soul. It’s hard to remember when the aurora has put on such a show. Green and fuchsia danced above much of Minnesota. Then the crimson arrived, revealing itself in streaks that looked like someone had taken a paintbrush to our little corner of the universe. Those who stepped outside early in the evening Tuesday understandably began posting spectacular photos on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and BlueSky. The stunning images created a chain reaction, with others going outside to see the otherworldly fireworks for themselves. For a moment, beauty filled our social media newsfeeds. Everyday problems and divisions melted away as we stopped to take in the glorious glow. We weren’t Republicans or Democrats. Or Vikings or Packers fans. Instead, we were humans marveling at nature, having fun together and urging everyone else to come outside and join the party. As evenings go, it doesn’t get more magical than this. It’s wonderful so many Minnesotans chose to celebrate.