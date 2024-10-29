Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
2024 election, Minnesota Legislature: The House DFL view
Elect DFLers to keep building a better Minnesota, avoid GOP gridlock.
By Melissa Hortman
•••
Minnesota is a great state. One constant has helped our state succeed: Minnesotans care deeply about our shared future. They want success for themselves and their families, but they also want their neighbors and communities to thrive.
In 2022, Minnesota voters asked for protection of reproductive freedom, common-sense gun violence prevention measures, action on climate, investments in public education, more affordable health care and an economy that works better for everyone. After years of gridlock in divided government, Democrats delivered progress. There is more work to do.
Reproductive freedom
After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, DFLers secured reproductive freedom for Minnesotans. Meanwhile, Minnesota Republicans tried to restrict or ban abortion six times in the last two years. Their candidates have cheered the overturning of Roe v. Wade and support extreme abortion bans. Abortion is health care, and is still under threat. Democrats will ensure Minnesotans have the freedom to make their own reproductive health care decisions.
Preventing gun violence
When voters ended the gridlock of divided government, it allowed the DFL to take action to prevent gun violence. Despite Republican opposition to these common-sense measures, we enacted universal background checks and extreme-risk protection orders to help keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people. There’s more work to do to ensure safe storage of firearms and mandatory reporting of lost or stolen guns.
Taking climate action
In the midst of a record-setting warm and dry fall, the fact that our climate is changing is obvious. Minnesota now has nation-leading laws to transition to 100% carbon-free electricity, but there is more work to do. We cannot trust Republicans to take action on climate because far too many of their extremist candidates don’t even believe it’s real.
Education from pre-K to job training
All Minnesotans deserve great educational opportunities, from pre-K through college and job training. DFLers made significant investments in education to begin catching up from underfunding that resulted from the gridlock of divided government. While Republicans stood against providing students with universal school meals — hurting families already struggling with high grocery bills — DFLers will continue to work to reduce class sizes and expand mental health services in schools.
More affordable health care
Access to affordable health care remains a concern for Minnesota families. DFLers stood up to health insurance and pharmaceutical companies and made health care more affordable by capping copays for prescription drugs to treat diabetes, asthma and allergies at $25 for one month’s supply. Minnesota Republicans — focused on protecting corporate profits and unwilling to rein in out-of-control costs — voted against DFL legislation capping copays.
Building an economy that works better for everyone
In an economy tilted in favor of corporations and the wealthy, DFLers recognize the struggles that working families face. That’s why we delivered solutions to improve economic security including paid family leave, earned sick and safe time, and investments in affordable child care and housing. In contrast, Minnesota Republicans keep fighting for tax cuts that flow to the rich and to corporations that already make massive profits while raising prices on food and other necessities.
The choice in this election is between DFLers who are committed to ensuring Minnesotans can earn a good living, enjoy the freedoms they deserve and build better lives and extreme Republicans who stand with Donald Trump and his divisive Project 2025 agenda that will rob us of our freedoms, threaten our democracy and only serve corporations and the wealthy. With your support, DFLers will continue our efforts to build a Minnesota that works better for everyone.
Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, is speaker of the Minnesota House.
