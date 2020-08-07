I bought Brian Doyle's "One Long River of Song" before COVID-19 hit and loved it then. I'm finding it even more soothing and timely now. Doyle was a writer who I have followed for years but I had not read many of his essays before.

He died of brain cancer three years ago; this collection was published posthumously. He has a combination of wit, wisdom and a true sense of wonder about life, relationships and nature plus much more, including basketball.

I think "A Song for Nurses" should be published all over the world and read daily. This book has been a comfort for me to savor often.

Jan Truchan, Mounds View

Quarantine Reads are recommendations of soothing books during this fraught time. Send your suggestion to books@startribune.com and include your name and city.