“Late Migrations,” by Margaret Renkl

As the COVID-19 virus has forced so many to work from home, often interspersed with taking walks, we might be suddenly noticing nature more. A book that gently nudges you to be a better observer is “Late Migrations” by Margaret Renkl, a Nashville author, published by Minneapolis’ Milkweed Editions. Renkl chronicles the rhythms and foibles of nature with memories of raising her family and the losses of older members, all in beautiful little gems of short stories. Of course, we’re all a part of nature, really, so her book becomes a meditation on life itself.

Pamela Kearney, Edina

Quarantine Reads are recommendations of soothing books in these fraught times. Send your suggestion, with your name and city, to books@startribune.com.