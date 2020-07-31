“Good Night, Mr. Wodehouse,” by Faith Sullivan

Thank you, Faith Sullivan, for writing this touching, tender and transcendent saga of a single mom navigating life in the fictional small town of Harvester, Minn., during the early 20th century. The main character, Nell Stillman, a schoolteacher living in an apartment above the town meat market, champions free thinking and independent spirit while trying to abide by the societal mores expected of elementary schoolteachers. She welcomes all into her heart, savors the charms of rural life while defying the occasional town gossips, endures crushing tragedies, lifts herself up and perseveres … thanks to strength of character and, more important, a nightly escape into the world of P.G. Wodehouse’s madcap books. Minnesota author Faith Sullivan’s 2015 novel brought hope, encouragement and smiles to this reader, just what we all need these days. And, I must add, a hunger for more Sullivan. And P.G. Wodehouse!

Barb DeGroot, Minnetonka

