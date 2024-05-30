Introduction: Playing off of a near-perfect Game 5 performance by Minnesota on Wednesday to win the PWHL championship, host Michael Rand asks whether recent events are evidence enough that any sort of sports curse in this state has been lifted. At the very least, let's give praise to PWHL Minnesota's resilience and 3-0 victory over Boston, while also wondering if the Wolves can follow suit.

9:00: Star Tribune Timberwolves writer Chris Hine joins Rand to set up another critical Game 5, this time Thursday at Target Center. Minnesota is trying to come all the way back from a 3-0 series hole, something that has never been done in the NBA.

31:00: A guard coming back to the Vikings, and a guard for sure leaving the Gophers.

