PWHL MINNESOTA GAME PREVIEW

3 p.m. Sunday vs. New York at Xcel Energy Center

TV: BSN

For the fans: Selected Minnesota players will sign autographs in the main concourse after the game.

. . .

Rachel Blount's preview:

Opening bell: At 3-0, Minnesota is the league's only undefeated team. That includes a 2-0 record at Xcel Energy Center, making Minnesota the only PWHL team to win a home game during the first 12 days of the season. Much of the credit goes to goaltenders Nicole Hensley and Maddie Rooney; Rooney leads the league in save percentage with a shutout in her only start, and Hensley is second at .955. New York has dropped two in a row after shutting out Toronto in the league opener Jan. 1, including a 5-2 loss to Montreal last Wednesday. It's led by forward Alex Carpenter and defender Ella Shelton, who have two goals each.

Watch her: Minnesota fans expected great things from Taylor Heise, and she delivered last Wednesday, with a pair of highlight-reel goals in a 3-1 win over Toronto. The first-year pro has scored three of her team's nine goals this season.

Forecast: Against New York, Minnesota will face a roster stocked with excellent young defenders, a solid goaltender in Corinne Schroeder and a big-time scorer in Carpenter. But Minnesota has passed every test so far, and it's getting a boost from supportive crowds at Xcel. Minnesota coach Ken Klee didn't disclose whether Hensley or Rooney would start in goal; either will pose a challenge to a New York offense that has scored two goals in each of its past two games.