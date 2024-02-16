PWHL MINNESOTA GAMEDAY

2 p.m., Saturday at Ottawa's TD Place

TV: BSN

Jerry Zgoda's preview

Opening Bell: It's a rematch from Wednesday's game at Xcel Energy Center, where PWHL Minnesota defeated Ottawa 2-1. No. 1 overall draft pick Taylor Heise didn't play because of an "upper body" injury sustained in Sunday's Rivalry Series game against Canada at the X. Coach Ken Klee after Wednesday's game said he doesn't expect Heise to play Saturday or Sunday at Montreal. "We're just trying to get her better," Klee said. "Hopefully she gets better quick and go from there."… Former Gophers forward Abby Boreen scored her second goal and assisted on defender Maggie Flaherty's winning goal early in the third period.

Watch her: Ottawa's Brianne Jenner had four points for Canada during last week's final leg of the seven-game Rivalry Series against the U.S. women's team. The three-time Olympic medal winner had two assists in Sunday's deciding 6-1 victory in Game 7 at the X. … Klee praised newly acquired defender Sophie Jaques' Minnesota debut in Wednesday's victory. She assisted on Boreen's tying second-period goal with a booming shot on from the point on the power play. "She was really good," Keel said. "She's only going to get better."

Forecast: Wednesday's three-point victory moved Minnesota past Montreal into first place by a point. Minnesota has four victories and 18 points in 10 games, one more game that Montreal's nine games played. Ottawa is last in the six-team league and has lost four consecutive games. Minnesota won 3-2 at Ottawa on Jan. 17 in the only other game between the teams.