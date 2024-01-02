Bally Sports North will broadcast all 24 regular-season games played by the new Minnesota team in the Professional Women's Hockey League this season.

The deal announced Monday follows similar agreements the PWHL reached with MSG Networks in New York and NESN in Boston to broadcast games for those teams in their own markets. It's part of the new league's quest to carry all 72 games on linear television or streaming platforms.

Longtime sports executive and PWHL advisory board member Stan Kasten in a statement called both the broadcast and streaming agreements a "giant win for fans everywhere" and "unprecedented in women's hockey" that "reinforces the growing interest in our sport."

BSN's PWHL Minnesota coverage begins with Wednesday's 6 p.m. season opener at Boston in a regular season that runs until early May.

The league's coverage began Monday afternoon on New Year's Day with its first game ever, New York's 4-0 victory at Toronto that drew 2,537 spectators.

The PWHL on Friday announced national broadcast partnerships in Canada, including deals with CBC/Radio-Canada, Rogers Communications and TSN. It also struck regional deals with MSG Networks in the New York market and NESN in the Boston market, in addition to the Bally's Minnesota agreement finalized Monday.

All PWHL games will be streamed on the league's YouTube channel and be available outside of Canada.

U-Terps time set

The Gophers men's basketball team will play Maryland at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, a game that will be televised on the Big Ten Network. The game time was set by the Big Ten on Monday.